Sachem Capital Mourns The Passing Of Board Member Arthur Goldberg

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRANFORD, Conn., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) (“Sachem” or the“Company”) announced today that Arthur Goldberg, a member of Sachem's Board of Directors and its Audit, Compensation, and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees, has passed away. Mr. Goldberg served as an Independent Director of the Company since 2017. The Company has also announced the appointment of Leslie Bernhard as Audit Committee Chair and Audit Committee Financial Expert.

John Villano, CPA, Sachem's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said,“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our friend and fellow Board Member, Arthur Goldberg. Arthur has served as a Board Member for nearly ten years, and we are thankful for his outstanding guidance, wisdom and friendship. He will be greatly missed by the Sachem family.”

About Sachem Capital Corp

Sachem is a mortgage REIT that specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of loans secured by first mortgages on real property. It offers short-term (i.e., one to three years), secured, nonbanking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The Company's primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Loans are secured by mortgage liens on real estate and often are personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower. The Company also makes opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities.

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