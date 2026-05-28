Half A Century Of Keeping Businesses Connected: KMS Communications Celebrates 50Th Anniversary

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- KMS Communications ( ), a leading communications company providing state-of-the-art telephone and communications systems, network and data services, security camera systems and Managed IT Services, is celebrating its 50th anniversary in business.

In 1976, when KMS Communications (then KMS Business Products) was founded by Bill and Shirley Bulla, Gerald Ford was the United States president. A gallon of gasoline cost 60 cents; houses sold for approximately $45,000. And a popular business tool of the day was the Dictaphone.

Much has changed for the Bulla family and KMS since those early days.

From the Dictaphone to VOiP and Managed IT Services

When the business first opened, the primary product and service offered was the business Dictaphone. KMS customers included medical, legal and insurance businesses, schools and government agencies.

Over the next five decades, KMS would guide Gulf Coast organizations and beyond through the digital revolution - from early business telephone systems to today's fully integrated voice, data, security, and managed IT environments.

The company changed its name in the late 1980s to KMS Communications to better reflect its growing suite of services and its commitment to state-of-the-art communications systems for businesses.

Today, partnering with innovative manufacturers, KMS delivers a suite of services to businesses including:

.State-of-the-art telecommunications systems for business needs - including advanced hosted voice telephone systems, and on-site server-based systems – from dial tone to Internet services

.Data and network services; Internet connectivity and infrastructure network solutions

.Video and access control, hosted and server-based security camera installation, and advanced access control systems for state-of-the-art surveillance solutions

.Managed IT Network and cybersecurity services: network management, cloud computing and data backup

Fifty years after its launch, the company remains family owned and continues to be an integral part of the Gulf Coast business community. While many of its clients are in the Gulf Coast area, the company serves businesses across the country.

Three generations of family carry the business forward

Family members include Bill Bulla, the founder. Three sons – Kevin, Mike and Steve – have held key roles in the organization over the years. Steve fills the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO); Mike worked as a technical engineer; and Kevin is VP/business development. A third-generation family member, Will (Bill Bulla's grandson) is a systems installer.

Reflecting on changes over the decades, Kevin Bulla, Vice President/Business Development, noted,“Particularly in today's hybrid work environment, which was greatly accelerated by how Covid changed the business and office environment, VOiP and other business phone enhancements have been especially popular.” He added,” Our extensive industry experience coupled with our strong partnerships with leading equipment providers including Polycom, Cisco, Dell, HP and Honeywell, enables us to provide effective solutions at competitive pricing.”

Protecting customer networks with Managed IT Services

Together with telephone and communications is IT and managing the networks of clients-- protecting their data against cyberattack, which has become a big part of the KMS offerings.“People pay considerable attention to the need for serious, comprehensive IT protection,” said Bill Bulla, founder, adding,“Protection of data is critical in today's business climate, with the threats to businesses from cybercriminals.”

What will the future hold?

The company plans to continue its client-forward focus and is always evaluating additional ways to serve its business clients.“Our half century in business has taught us a great deal,” said Bill Bulla.“As our company has evolved, we approach each day believing that we are old enough to know, but still young enough to grow. We continue in our mission to bring our customers tomorrow's products today.”

Kevin Bulla added,“We are grateful for all the support we have received over the years from our loyal clients, our employees, the community, and of course family and friends. We would not be where we are today without all of them. As we celebrate this important business milestone, our message is a simple one: thank you, and the best is yet to come!”

About KMS Communications

KMS is a full-service communications company, serving the needs of Gulf Coast businesses and beyond. Located at 3010 E. Cervantes St., Pensacola, FL, KMS is a family-owned business with three generations of the Bulla family working within the company. Founded in 1976 by Bill Bulla, the company began as a provider of Dictaphone services and over five decades has expanded to include state-of-the-art telephone and communications systems, security cameras, access control and Managed IT Network services. With clients across a wide range of industries, KMS Communications serves the needs of businesses both along the Gulf Coast and beyond. For additional information, please visit , call 850-433-1131 or email....