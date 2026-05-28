Elemental Announces Voting Results From Its 2026 Annual General And Special Meeting
|Director
|Votes FOR
|Votes WITHHELD
|Juan Sartori
|99.28%
|0.72%
|David M. Cole
|99.69%
|0.31%
|Antonio Simon Vumbaca
|99.64%
|0.36%
|Ravi Sood
|94.73%
|5.27%
|Sunny Lowe
|99.57%
|0.43%
Shareholders voted 99.08% in favour of setting the number of directors at five, 99.81% in favour of appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company, and 94.93% in favour of ratifying and approving the Company's Amended Omnibus Plan.
Voting results for all resolutions noted above are reported in the Report on Voting Results as filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile on May 28, 2026.
For further information contact:
Elemental Royalty Corporation:
|David M. Cole
|Tara Vivian-Neal,
|CEO
|Investor Relations
|...
|...
Phone: +1 (604) 688-6390
NASDAQ: ELE | TSX: ELE | ISIN: CA28620K1066 | CUSIP: 28620K
About Elemental Royalty Corporation.
Elemental Royalty is a new mid-tier, gold-focused streaming and royalty company with a globally diversified portfolio of 18 producing assets and more than 200 royalties, anchored by cornerstone assets and operated by world-class mining partners. Formed through the merger of Elemental Altus and EMX, the Company combines Elemental Altus's track record of accretive royalty acquisitions with EMX's strengths in royalty generation and disciplined growth. This complementary strategy delivers both immediate cash flow and long-term value creation, supported by a best-in-class asset base, diversified production, and sector-leading management expertise.
Elemental Royalty trades on NASDAQ and on the TSX under the ticker symbol "ELE".
Neither the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, or the TSX, or its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
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Source: Elemental Royalty Corporation
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