(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) CareRx Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders May 28, 2026 4:15 PM EDT | Source: CareRx Corporation Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - CareRx Corporation (TSX: CRRX) (the " Company "), Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living and other congregate care communities, today announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 28, 2026 (the " Meeting "), were elected as directors of the Company. In addition, all other resolutions put to vote at the Meeting were passed. The results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Against No. % No. % Kevin Dalton 39,602,198 99.867% 52,673 0.133% Ralph Desando 39,600,511 99.863% 54,360 0.137% Puneet Khanna 39,638,893 99.960% 15,978 0.04% Jason Maguire 39,618,587 99.909% 36,284 0.091% Bruce Moody 39,449,428 99.482% 205,443 0.518% Maria Perrella 39,628,333 99.933% 26,538 0.067% Jeff Watson 39,653,413 99.996% 1,458 0.004%

About CareRx Corporation

CareRx is Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living and other congregate care communities (long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities and group homes). We are a national organization with a large network of pharmacy fulfillment centers strategically located across the country. This allows us to deliver medications in a timely and cost-effective manner and quickly respond to routine changes in medication management. We use best-in-class technology that automates the preparation and verification of multi-dose compliance packaging of medication, providing the highest levels of safety and adherence for individuals with complex medication regimens. We take an active role in working with our home operator partners to promote resident health, staff education and medication system quality and efficiency.

For additional information, please contact:

Neil Weber

Investor Relations

LodeRock Advisors

647-222-0574

...







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: CareRx Corporation