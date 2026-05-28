Automotive Finco Corp. Files Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

TORONTO, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Finco Corp. (NEX: AFCC-H ) (the“Company”) today announced that it has filed condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The statements together with the Management Discussion and Analysis can be found on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at

About Automotive Finco Corp.

Automotive Finco Corp. is a finance company focused exclusively on the auto retail sector. In addition to its interest in Automotive Finance Limited Partnership, the Company may also pursue other direct investments and financing opportunities across the auto retail sector.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please refer to the Company's website at or contact Shannon Penney, Chief Financial Officer, at... or (905) 619-4996.