Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) Investors: July 17, 2026, Filing Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action Filed By Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Affected SRAD Investor Summary



Who: Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD )

What: Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed

Class Period: November 7, 2024 through April 21, 2026

Deadline to Seek Lead Plaintiff Status: July 17, 2026

Key Lawsuit Allegations: Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company's involvement with black-market gambling operators. Investor Action: Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( ) for recovery options

RADNOR, Pa., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that the firm has filed a securities fraud class action lawsuit against Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD ) (“Sportradar” or the“Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Sportradar Class A ordinary shares between November 7, 2024, and April 21, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action, captioned Smale v. Sportradar Group AG, et al., Case No. No. 1:26-cv-04112, was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and is pending before the Honorable Gregory H. Woods.

Important Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Sportradar Class A ordinary shares during the Class Period may, no later than July 17, 2026, move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff for the class.

CONTACT KTMC TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS:

If you purchased or acquired Sportradar Class A ordinary shares and have lost money on your investment, you are encouraged to contact KTMC attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. at:

Phone: (484) 270-1453Email: ...Website: Text>

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

SPORTRADAR GROUP AG CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT - COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY:

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company's business and operations. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sportradar intentionally worked with black-market gambling operators to increase its revenues, despite its assurances of strict legal and regulatory compliance and claims that ethics and integrity were crucial for Sportradar's operations; (2) the Company's Know-Your-Customer (“KYC”) and compliance processes were not as robust as Defendants' had claimed; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Why did Sportradar's Stock Drop?

During the Class Period, Sportradar touted the robustness of its due diligence, KYC process, and overall legal and regulatory compliance concerning sports betting. Notwithstanding Sportradar's purported commitment to integrity and legal and regulatory compliance, investors learned the truth about the Company's intentional non-compliance with applicable laws and regulations on April 22, 2026, when two market research firms-Muddy Waters Research (“Muddy Waters”) and Callisto Research (“Callisto”)-separately published investigative reports revealing that Sportradar intentionally utilized a network of black-market gambling partners to drive a material portion of its revenues.

Muddy Waters claimed that Sportradar“has actively aided and abetted illegal gambling across the world's black and grey markets – not as an accident or an oversight, but as a business strategy”, with supporting information stemming from detailed discussions between Muddy Waters' investigators and Sportradar sales executives. Separately, Callisto“examin[ed]... hundreds of gambling platforms,” through which it“found evidence suggesting that over 270 individual platforms (more than a third of the 800 Sportradar claims to serve) are using Sportradar's products or services, or explicitly claiming to do so, while operating illegally in regulated or prohibited gambling markets.”

On the news of these reports, the price of Sportradar Class A ordinary shares plummeted $3.80 per share, or approximately 22.6%, from a close of $16.84 per share on April 21, 2026, to close at $13.04 per share on April 22, 2026.



WHAT SRAD INVESTORS CAN DO NOW:

File to be lead plaintiff by July 17, 2026.Contact KTMC for a free case evaluation. All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you.Retain counsel of choice or take no action.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS FOR SPORTRADAR GROUP AG INVESTORS:

Sportradar investors may, no later than July 17, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="">Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Sportradar investors to contact the firm for more information.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including The National Law Journal's Plaintiff's Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group's Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer's Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon's Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit Text>.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

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