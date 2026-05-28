D-BOX To Announce Fourth Quarter 2026 Financial Results
ABOUT D-BOX
D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is a global leader in haptic technology, delivering immersive motion experiences that engage the body and spark the imagination. Our patented systems synchronize motion, vibration, and texture with on-screen content, enhancing storytelling across various platforms. With over 25 years of innovation, D-BOX's solutions are utilized in movie theaters, sim racing, and simulation & training. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices in Los Angeles, USA, D-BOX continues to redefine how audiences experience media worldwide. Visit .
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
David Reid
Chief Financial Officer
D-BOX Technologies Inc.
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D-BOX Media Relations
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