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D-BOX To Announce Fourth Quarter 2026 Financial Results


2026-05-28 04:31:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the "Company") (TSX: DBO) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, on June 2, 2026 after 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is a global leader in haptic technology, delivering immersive motion experiences that engage the body and spark the imagination. Our patented systems synchronize motion, vibration, and texture with on-screen content, enhancing storytelling across various platforms. With over 25 years of innovation, D-BOX's solutions are utilized in movie theaters, sim racing, and simulation & training. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices in Los Angeles, USA, D-BOX continues to redefine how audiences experience media worldwide. Visit .

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

David Reid
Chief Financial Officer
D-BOX Technologies Inc.
...

D-BOX Media Relations
 ...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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