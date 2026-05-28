Bitcoin Falls Under Key Support As Iran-U.S. Escalation Shakes Markets

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin slid below $73,000 after renewed military tensions between the United States and Iran pressured global financial markets. The cryptocurrency traded near $73,030 after touching a six-week low of $72,643 during volatile trading. Meanwhile, Ethereum dropped below $2,000 as liquidations accelerated across digital asset markets.

Bitcoin Sell-Off Intensifies After Middle East Escalation

Fresh military actions near the Strait of Hormuz triggered broad weakness across cryptocurrencies and other risk-sensitive assets. US forces reportedly carried out strikes on Iranian military positions near the strategic shipping route. At the same time, American defense systems intercepted several Iranian drones targeting commercial vessels.

The latest developments weakened market sentiment and pushed traders toward safer assets. Consequently, Bitcoin lost support near $75,000 before selling pressure intensified during early trading hours. Ethereum also declined sharply and reached its weakest level in nearly two months.

Oil prices rebounded following the military developments, while Asian equity markets also moved lower. In addition, the stronger US dollar added pressure on speculative assets across financial markets. Market volatility increased as concerns over possible shipping disruptions returned.

President Donald Trump stated that the United States would continue monitoring the Strait of Hormuz. He described the route as international waters and rejected the possibility of foreign control. However, renewed military activity reduced optimism surrounding diplomatic negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

Iranian state media earlier suggested that shipping conditions could stabilize under a possible interim agreement. Nevertheless, the White House denied the reports and dismissed claims of any finalized arrangement. As a result, uncertainty surrounding the region remained elevated throughout trading sessions.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most important energy shipping corridors. Therefore, disruptions around the route often influence commodity prices and broader market sentiment. Crypto markets reacted quickly as geopolitical risks increased across global trading platforms.

Crypto Liquidations Surge Across Bitcoin and Ethereum

The sudden market reversal triggered one of the largest liquidation events in recent weeks. Data from CoinGlass showed that crypto liquidations reached nearly $959 million within 24 hours. Long positions represented approximately $897 million of the total losses.

Bitcoin accounted for nearly $386 million in liquidations during the sharp market decline. Ethereum liquidations also climbed to roughly $246 million after prices fell below critical support levels. Furthermore, the largest single liquidation involved a Bitcoin position worth $15.34 million on Hyperliquid.

The liquidation wave increased selling pressure as exchanges closed underwater leveraged positions automatically. Consequently, spot market declines accelerated after major cryptocurrencies broke important technical support levels. Bitcoin's drop below $73,000 intensified concerns about another possible correction toward $70,000.

Ethereum also experienced additional pressure after slipping below the $2,000 threshold for the first time in weeks. Solana declined toward $80, while XRP moved lower near the $1.28 level during the broader market retreat. Trading activity, however, increased sharply during the sell-off period.

Bitcoin's 24-hour trading volume rose above $42 billion as traders reacted to the sudden market weakness. Increased volatility also highlighted the risks associated with heavily leveraged crypto trading conditions. Earlier ceasefire expectations had encouraged bullish positioning across derivatives markets before the sudden reversal emerged.

The current liquidation event revived memories of previous large-scale crypto market corrections this year. Similar leverage-driven sell-offs had previously erased billions from the market within short periods. Market participants now remain focused on whether selling pressure stabilizes above the $70,000 support zone.

Bitcoin ETF Outflows Add Additional Market Pressure

Bitcoin also faced pressure from continued outflows within US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds. ETF products recorded approximately $733 million in net outflows during the latest trading session. The withdrawals marked the largest single-day outflow since February.

The latest figures extended the ETF losing streak to eight consecutive trading sessions. Weekly outflows surpassed $1 billion, while monthly withdrawals climbed above $2 billion. Institutional demand weakened as geopolitical tensions and tighter financial conditions affected broader markets.

Higher US Treasury yields and persistent dollar strength also weighed on digital asset demand. Bitcoin had already struggled to regain momentum after failing to maintain earlier highs near recent peaks. Therefore, ETF outflows arrived during an already fragile market environment.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs had supported strong crypto market gains earlier this year. However, the recent withdrawal trend signaled weaker institutional participation during periods of heightened uncertainty. Market sentiment deteriorated further after military tensions intensified around the Middle East.

Diplomatic discussions between Washington and Tehran remain ongoing despite the latest military developments. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that discussions had shown some progress in recent weeks. Iranian officials, however, maintained that major issues still require resolution before any agreement emerges.

Global markets now remain sensitive to further developments around the Strait of Hormuz and regional security conditions. Additional disruptions could increase volatility across commodities, equities, and cryptocurrencies in coming sessions. Bitcoin now faces renewed pressure as traders evaluate geopolitical risks and market liquidity conditions.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.