Trump Refiles $10 Billion Lawsuit Against Wall Street Journal

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Trump Revives Legal Battle Against Wall Street Journal

President Donald Trump has refiled a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal, its parent company Dow Jones, and two reporters. The legal action follows a July 2025 report that linked Trump to a birthday letter allegedly sent to Jeffrey Epstein in 2003.

The lawsuit claims the newspaper failed to meet proper journalistic standards. According to the filing, the report falsely stated that Trump wrote and signed a letter that included a drawing of a naked woman. Trump has denied any involvement with the letter since the article first appeared.

Trump's legal spokesperson team said,“President Trump has refiled his powerhouse lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal and all of the other Defendants.” The statement added that Trump plans to continue challenging what his team described as false reporting.

The lawsuit marks the second legal attempt by Trump over the same story. A federal judge dismissed the earlier case in April 2026, ruling that Trump did not provide enough evidence to prove the newspaper acted with actual malice when publishing the report.

Earlier Dismissal Shapes New Filing

The Wall Street Journal article focused on a collection of birthday letters prepared for Epstein's 50th birthday in 2003. One letter reportedly carried Trump's name and included an outline drawing of a naked woman. The newspaper said the material formed part of a broader collection tied to Epstein.

Trump's legal team argues that the newspaper failed to provide direct proof connecting him to the document. The filing states that the reporters“falsely pass off as fact that President Trump, in 2003, wrote, drew, and signed this letter.”

Dow Jones defended its reporting after the first lawsuit emerged, saying,“We have full confidence in the rigor and accuracy of our reporting, and will vigorously defend against any lawsuit.”

The lawsuit adds to a series of legal actions Trump has launched against major media organizations since returning to office. Legal experts noted that lawsuits filed by a sitting president against media outlets remain rare in modern American politics.

Media Lawsuits Continue Amid Epstein Scrutiny

Trump has also filed separate lawsuits against other news organizations. In September 2025, he filed a $15 billion defamation lawsuit against the New York Times, accusing the newspaper of acting as a political supporter of the Democratic Party.

In December 2025, Trump sued the BBC for $10 billion, alleging the broadcaster edited portions of his January 6 speech in a misleading way.

Public attention around Trump's past connection to Epstein has continued. The administration has faced criticism over its handling of Justice Department files related to the late financier and convicted sex offender.

The lawsuit now returns the dispute to court as both sides prepare for another legal fight over the publication's reporting standards and evidence.

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