Holley Performance Brands To Attend Upcoming Investor Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY), home to a portfolio of iconic automotive brands serving enthusiasts across the high-performance aftermarket, today announced that senior management will participate in the following investor conference:

William Blair Growth Stock Conference

June 3, 2026

Company Presentation at 2:40-3:10 PM CDT with a Breakout Session from 3:20-3:50PM CDT

Chicago, IL

Management will be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors in attendance. If you would like to schedule a meeting with management, please contact our Investor Relations team at ....

The presentation materials and webcast will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at under the“Events & Presentations” section.

About Holley Performance Brands

Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY) is home to a portfolio of iconic brands that serve enthusiasts across the high-performance aftermarket. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets category-leading products and solutions for automotive enthusiasts through a focused portfolio spanning four consumer vertical groupings: American Performance, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing. For more than a century, Holley has built its reputation through innovation, technical expertise and a deep understanding of enthusiast culture. For more information, visit .

Investor Relations Contact:

Anthony Rozmus / Jenna Kozlowski

Solebury Strategic Communications

203-428-3224

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