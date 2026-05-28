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Wealthfront Executives To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences


2026-05-28 04:16:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALO ALTO, Calif., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wealthfront Corporation (Nasdaq: WLTH) today announced that it will be presenting at the following investor conferences with live audio webcasts available at Wealthfront's Investor Relations website: .

Who: David Fortunato, CEO, President & Director; Alan Imberman, CFO & Treasurer
What: RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Technology Conference
When: Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at 10:55 am ET

Who: David Fortunato, CEO, President & Director; Alan Imberman, CFO & Treasurer
What: Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference
When: Wednesday, June 10, 2026 at 9:45 am ET

About Wealthfront
Wealthfront is a tech-driven financial platform helping digital natives turn their savings into wealth. Since pioneering the automated investing category in 2011, the company has grown into a leading consumer fintech that helps clients achieve their financial goals with innovative saving, investing, borrowing, and lending products. Wealthfront's expanding suite of high-quality, low-cost offerings helps digital natives earn more on their savings, borrow at lower rates, and keep more of their returns. To learn more and get started, visit or download the Wealthfront app.

Contacts

Investor Relations: ir@ wealthfront

Media: ...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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