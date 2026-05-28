Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Equillium To Participate In The 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference


2026-05-28 04:16:22
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LA JOLLA, Calif., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a biotechnology innovator developing novel therapies to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 4:55pm EDT.

Members of the Equillium management team will be available to meet with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

About Equillium
Equillium is a biotechnology innovator with a mission to develop highly impactful therapies to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

For more information, visit .

Investor Contact
PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1-617-430-7579
...


MENAFN28052026004107003653ID1111181026



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search