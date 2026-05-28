Assembly Biosciences Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting serious viral and liver diseases, today announced senior management will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming investor conferences:

Jefferies 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

Date: June 3, 2026

Time: 4:20 p.m. ET

Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: June 8, 2026

Time: 8:40 a.m. ET

To register for either webcast, please visit the Events and Presentations section of Assembly Bio's website at: . A replay will be accessible following each event.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of innovative small-molecule therapeutics designed to change the path of serious viral and liver diseases and improve the lives of patients worldwide. Led by an accomplished team of leaders in antiviral and liver disease drug development, Assembly Bio is committed to improving outcomes for patients struggling with the serious, chronic impacts of herpesvirus, hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infections, cholestatic liver diseases and hepatitis B virus (HBV). For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ. These risks and uncertainties include: Assembly Bio's ability to realize the potential benefits of its collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Gilead), including all financial aspects of the collaboration and equity investments; Assembly Bio's ability to initiate and complete clinical studies involving its therapeutic product candidates, including studies contemplated by Assembly Bio's collaboration with Gilead, in the currently anticipated timeframes or at all; safety and efficacy data from clinical or nonclinical studies may not warrant further development of Assembly Bio's product candidates; clinical and nonclinical data may not differentiate Assembly Bio's product candidates from other companies' candidates; Assembly Bio's ability to maintain financial resources necessary to continue its research activities, clinical studies and other business operations; potential effects of changes in government regulation; results of nonclinical studies may not be representative of disease behavior in a clinical setting and may not be predictive of the outcomes of clinical studies; and other risks identified from time to time in Assembly Bio's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC). You are urged to consider statements that include the words may, will, would, could, should, might, believes, hopes, estimates, projects, potential, expects, plans, anticipates, intends, continues, forecast, designed, goal or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Assembly Bio intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. More information about Assembly Bio's risks and uncertainties are more fully detailed under the heading“Risk Factors” in Assembly Bio's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Except as required by law, Assembly Bio assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Investors:

Patrick Till

Meru Advisors

(484) 788-8560

...

Media:

Jamie Strachota

Sam Brown Healthcare Communications, Inc.

(703) 819-7647

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