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Oculis Publishes Notifications Of Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities


2026-05-28 04:16:22
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZUG, Switzerland, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached notification relates to the vesting and settlement of RSUs previously granted to a director of the Company.

Attachment

  • Notification of managers' transaction - Arshad Khanani - 25 May 2026 RSU vest

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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