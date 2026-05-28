Nutanix To Present At Upcoming Investor Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX ), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced that its management will present at the following upcoming financial community event:

BofA Securities 2026 Global Technology Conference

Tuesday, June 2, 2026

2:00 p.m. Pacific Time; 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time



A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be accessible on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at nutanix

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a hybrid multicloud computing leader, offering organizations a unified software platform for running applications and AI and managing data anywhere. With Nutanix, organizations can simplify operations for traditional and modern applications, freeing them to focus on business goals. Trusted by more than 30,000 customers worldwide, Nutanix helps empower organizations to transform digitally and power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at or follow us on social media.

© 2026 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. (“Nutanix”) in the United States and other countries. Other brand names and marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).

I nvestor Contact

Richard Valera

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