Pittsburgh, PA, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Results may vary. See full terms and conditions through the official Apollo Neuro website. This content contains affiliate links. If you purchase through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you.

Quick Answer: Apollo Neuro is a wearable wellness device engineered to deliver SmartVibes touch-therapy vibration through the skin. The device is designed to support calm routines, sleep preparation, focus, energy, and daily stress resilience through app-controlled vibration programs developed by physicians and neuroscientists. Apollo Neuro is available at a listed price of $349 with a 1-year SmartVibes AI membership included, ships free, and carries a 30-day return policy. Apollo Neuro lists HSA/FSA as a payment option for eligible purchases. Eligibility, reimbursement requirements, and plan-specific rules are confirmed during checkout.

Product: Apollo Neuro Wearable + SmartVibes AI Membership

Technology: SmartVibes touch-therapy vibration

Listed Price: $349 (was $448)

Membership Included: 1-Year SmartVibes AI ($99 value)

Trial Period: 30-day risk-free return policy

Eligibility: HSA/FSA listed as payment option for eligible purchases

Shipping: Free

Warranty: 1 year

View the current Apollo Neuro offer (official Apollo Neuro page)







Apollo Neuro Claims Evaluated for 2026 Wearable Wellness Search Interest

Search interest around terms like vagus nerve stimulation, HRV wearable, stress support device, sleep support wearable, and touch therapy vibration reflects a specific category of buyer: someone who wants a non-invasive, wearable tool designed to support nervous system wellness, daily calm routines, and sleep preparation - rather than a passive tracker that only measures and reports. Apollo Neuro is the SmartVibes touch-therapy wearable those searches are designed to find.

Apollo Neuro is a SmartVibes touch-therapy wearable engineered to sit at the center of that search cluster. The device is built to deliver structured vibration programs through the skin, with each program designed to support a specific daily routine: morning readiness, social ease, afternoon energy, evening wind-down, or nighttime sleep preparation. Apollo Neuro is designed to deliver vibration-based tactile input for users seeking routine support around calm, focus, sleep preparation, and stress resilience - rather than only monitoring wellness metrics after they occur.

The sections below address each of those search areas directly - what Apollo Neuro is, how it works, what the SmartVibes programs are designed to do, what buyers should know before purchasing, and where to confirm current pricing and terms.

Buyer takeaway: Apollo Neuro is a SmartVibes touch-therapy wearable engineered to support calm, sleep routines, focus, energy, and stress resilience. Search interest in vagus nerve stimulation, HRV support, and nervous system wearables reflects the buyer category Apollo Neuro is designed to serve. The device is available at with a 30-day return window and HSA/FSA available as a payment option for eligible purchases.

View the current Apollo Neuro offer (official Apollo Neuro page)

How Apollo Neuro Touch Therapy Vibration Is Designed to Work

Quick answer: Apollo Neuro delivers SmartVibes touch-therapy vibration through the skin using structured vibration patterns developed by physicians and neuroscientists. Each SmartVibes program is engineered around a specific daily routine - calm, focus, sleep preparation, energy, or social ease - by delivering tactile input designed to support a calming or readiness routine through gentle, structured vibration patterns.

Most wearable wellness devices are built to measure nervous system signals through biometric tracking and surface that information after the fact. Apollo Neuro takes a different approach. The device is engineered to deliver structured tactile input designed to support calm and recovery-oriented routines through consistent vibration patterns, rather than measuring those routines after they occur.

Apollo Neuro's SmartVibes vibration patterns are not generic electronic vibration. Each program uses a different combination of rhythm, waveform, and intensity - a Sleep Vibe is built differently from a Morning Focus Vibe because the daily routine each program is designed to support calls for a different vibration architecture.

Heart rate variability is a widely tracked wellness metric among users seeking stress resilience and recovery support. Research on the Apollo Neuro technology has involved academic institutions, including the University of Pittsburgh. Research documentation is available by contacting Apollo Neuro directly at.... Apollo Neuro recommends at least 30 days of consistent use before a user's response to the device stabilizes into a reliable daily routine pattern.

Buyer takeaway: Apollo Neuro is engineered to deliver touch-therapy vibration through structured SmartVibes programs designed around daily calm, focus, energy, sleep preparation, and recovery routines. The mechanism is tactile input through the skin - distinct from passive biometric tracking. Research documentation is available through Apollo Neuro directly.

SmartVibes AI and Daily Routine Support

Quick answer: SmartVibes AI is Apollo Neuro's app-controlled vibration program library. The membership includes 7 or more premium programs designed around daily use cases - morning readiness, social ease, afternoon energy, calm, and sleep preparation - with new Vibes added regularly. SmartVibes AI is required to operate the Apollo Neuro wearable and is included in the current product bundle.

SmartVibes AI gives users access to goal-based vibration programs selectable through the Apollo Neuro app. Each program uses a different vibration rhythm and intensity pattern calibrated to the daily routine it is designed to support.



Good Morning Vibe: Designed to support morning readiness and daily alertness routines. Recommended use: 60 to 90 minutes starting at 40% intensity.

Social Vibe: Designed to support ease and openness in social and professional settings. Recommended use: 60 minutes starting at 30% intensity.

Energy Vibe: Designed to support a midday energy routine through tactile vibration patterns. Recommended use: 15 minutes at 20% intensity.

Calm Vibe: Designed to support a daily calm routine, deepen relaxation practice, and ease physical restlessness. Recommended use: 30 minutes starting at 35% intensity. Sleep Vibe: Designed to support bedtime wind-down and nighttime relaxation routines. Recommended use: 30 to 60 minutes starting at 40% intensity once in bed.

The Apollo Neuro app's Scheduling feature allows users to set SmartVibes programs to play automatically at set times throughout the day, supporting consistent routine use without manual selection for each session.

Buyer takeaway: SmartVibes AI includes programs for morning readiness, social confidence, afternoon energy, calm, and sleep preparation - each using different vibration patterns engineered for a specific daily routine. The membership is required for device operation, is included in the current bundle, and expands with new Vibes added over time.

Apollo Neuro for Stress Support, Calm, Focus, Sleep Routines, and Recovery Habits

Apollo Neuro is designed for users who want a wearable that supports a range of daily wellness routines rather than addressing a single use case. The device is built to be worn throughout the day and overnight, with different SmartVibes programs selected based on the routine each session is designed to support.

For stress support and calm routines: Apollo Neuro is engineered to support calm and recovery-oriented routines through structured vibration input. The Calm Vibe is designed for daily wind-down periods, relaxation and meditation practice, and general calm routine support.

For sleep routine support: The Sleep Vibe is designed for use once in bed, supporting bedtime wind-down through vibration patterns calibrated for nighttime relaxation routines. Apollo Neuro is built for overnight wear, so sleep routine use does not require removing the device.

For recovery habits: Apollo Neuro is designed to support calm and recovery-oriented routines after periods of physical or mental effort. The device can be worn continuously, making recovery routine support available throughout the day without dedicated sessions.

Buyer takeaway: Apollo Neuro is designed as a multi-routine wellness wearable covering calm, focus, sleep preparation, energy, and recovery habits through SmartVibes programs selected by the user throughout the day and night.

Active vs. Passive Wearable Technology: How Apollo Neuro's Approach Differs

The wearable wellness category divides into two broad technology approaches. Passive wearables - fitness bands, smartwatches, ring-based trackers - are designed to measure signals such as heart rate, sleep stages, HRV, and activity data and surface that information to the user. Their value is in measurement and trend tracking over time.

Apollo Neuro is an active touch-therapy wearable. Rather than measuring a wellness routine and reporting it, Apollo Neuro is engineered to deliver structured vibration-based tactile input during the routine itself. The device is built to be worn during calm sessions, sleep preparation, focus blocks, and midday energy routines as they happen.

Apollo Neuro integrates with Apple Health on iOS and with the OURA Ring, allowing users who also use passive tracking devices to cross-reference Apollo Neuro usage with biometric data from separate trackers. The devices serve complementary functions - one active and routine-support oriented, the other measurement and trend oriented.

Buyer takeaway: Apollo Neuro is an active touch-therapy wearable designed to deliver vibration-based input during daily wellness routines, not a passive biometric tracker. It integrates with Apple Health and OURA Ring for users who want to pair active routine support with separate biometric tracking.

What Buyers Should Know About Wearable Placement, App Use, and Scheduling

Apollo Neuro is worn on the wrist or ankle. Ankle placement is recommended during sleep for extended overnight comfort. Band size Medium fits most adult wrists and ankles. Band size Small is designed for children under 12 and very small adult wrists. Band size Large is designed for larger adult ankles and upper arms.

Apollo Neuro recommends a minimum of 3 hours per day, 5 days per week, including during sleep, to support consistent results. Consistent use is central to how the device is designed to work - the routine is built through repeated structured vibration input over time, not through single-session use.

The Apollo Neuro app includes a Scheduling feature that allows users to configure SmartVibes programs to play automatically at set times. This supports routine consistency without requiring manual program selection throughout the day. The app also includes an Airplane Mode that disables the device's Bluetooth connection and internal antenna for users who prefer to minimize EMF exposure during a session.

When Airplane Mode is off and the app is in active use, the Apollo Neuro wearable connects to the app via Bluetooth. Once a SmartVibes program is selected and the app is closed, Bluetooth communication stops until the app is reopened. Apollo Neuro's vibration patterns are sound waves delivered through the skin and do not require an active Bluetooth connection to continue running once a session has started.

Pricing, Membership, HSA/FSA Eligibility, and Availability

Apollo Neuro is available through the official Apollo Neuro website. The current listed price is $349 for the wearable device bundled with a 1-year SmartVibes AI membership, compared to the standard listed price of $448.