Toll Brothers Opens New Luxury Townhomes At Emberly In Alpharetta, Georgia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mariposa Collection at Emberly offers low-maintenance living in a premier location

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of its newest luxury townhomes, Emberly - Mariposa Collection, in Alpharetta, Georgia. The Toll Brothers Sales Center is now open at 2010 Rosewood Drive in Alpharetta.

Located in charming Alpharetta, Emberly - Mariposa Collection offers three-story townhomes with over 2,500 square feet of luxury living space. These exquisite homes include 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, flex rooms, and 2-car garages, with options for decks to enjoy outdoor living. Homes in this community are priced from the upper $700,000s.









"This exclusive community exemplifies the Toll Brothers luxury lifestyle, offering elegant townhome designs in a sought-after location near downtown Alpharetta," said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. "Home shoppers are encouraged to visit soon to tour the community and discover the personalization options available to create their dream home."

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Residents of Emberly - Mariposa Collection will enjoy low-maintenance living with lawn care included, as well as proximity to Wills Park, Avalon, and other popular shopping, dining, and recreation options. The community is also located within the esteemed Fulton County Schools district, including Milton High School, and is within walking distance of the top-rated FCS Innovation Academy magnet high school.

For more information on Emberly - Mariposa Collection and other Toll Brothers communities in Georgia, call 888-686-5542 or visit.