NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. To Present At The Planet Microcap Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presentation to be held at Las Vegas Bellagio Resort & Hotel on Wednesday June 17, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. PST

HOUSTON, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (“NCS” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:NCSM), a leading provider of highly engineered products and support services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well construction, well completions and field development strategies, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Conference Powered by MicroCapClub on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. PST (2:00 p.m. EST) at the Bellagio Resort & Hotel. Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Hummer, and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Morrison, will be hosting the presentation and will conduct a question-and-answer session at its conclusion.

To access the live presentation, you may view the webcast here. If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with the Company, and attend the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Conference, please registered here. All 1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the Bellagio Resort & Hotel in Las Vegas, NV. To access the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 website, please see the conference home page. A replay will be available directly on the conference event platform.

About NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of highly engineered products and support services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well construction, well completions and field development strategies. NCS provides products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore and offshore wells, predominantly wells that have been drilled with horizontal laterals in both unconventional and conventional oil and natural gas formations. NCS's products and services are utilized in oil and natural gas basins throughout North America and in selected international markets, including the North Sea, the Middle East, and Argentina. NCS's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol“NCSM.” Additional information is available on the website, .

About Planet MicroCap

Planet Microcap hosts the highest quality microcap in-person events in North America. The mission is to bring the best microcap investors, companies, and allocators together to gather, connect, and grow. For more information about Planet MicroCap, please visit:

About MicroCapClub

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss microcap companies (sub $1 billion market cap) trading on global markets. Since 2011, our members have profiled 1500+ microcap companies, 300+ have turned into multi-baggers. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant access. For more information, visit

Contact:

Mike Morrison

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

+1 281-453-2222

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