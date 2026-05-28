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Quanex Building Products Declares Quarterly Dividend


2026-05-28 04:16:20
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation

About Quanex

Quanex is a global manufacturer with core capabilities and broad applications across various end markets. The Company currently collaborates and partners with leading OEMs to provide innovative solutions in the window, door, solar, refrigeration, custom mixing, building access and cabinetry markets. Looking ahead, Quanex plans to leverage its material science expertise and process engineering to expand into adjacent markets.

Contact:

Scott Zuehlke
SVP, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
713-877-5327
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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