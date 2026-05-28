Hubbell To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shelton, CT, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today announced that Gerben Bakker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will appear at the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference. The event will be webcast and is scheduled to begin at 9:30AM CDT on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

The live audio of the event will be available and can be accessed by visiting Hubbell's Investor Relations section. You can also access this information by going to and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu. The audio will be archived 24 hours after the event and can be accessed by going to and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu, then selecting "Past Events".

About the Company

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure safely, reliably and efficiently. With 2025 revenues of $5.8 billion, Hubbell solutions electrify economies and energize communities. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

Contact:

Dan Innamorato

Hubbell Incorporated

40 Waterview Drive

P.O. Box 1000

Shelton, CT 06484

(475) 882-4000