Concierge Auctions: Sherwood Forest Estate In Houston Pending Sale At Auction In Just 41 Days

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that a grand estate located in Houston's prestigious Sherwood Forest neighborhood is pending sale. The property, located at 603 West Friar Tuck Lane, sold in just 41 days of auction marketing in collaboration with Brooks Ballard and Jennifer Bean of Brooks Ballard International Real Estate.

The sale culminated as part of Concierge Auctions' May 2026 London Global Sale at The Connaught in Mayfair, where the property was presented to a curated audience of qualified luxury buyers from around the world.

“Exceptional properties perform best when they are positioned in front of the right audience with a clear timeline and competitive environment,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions.“By leveraging the global reach of our London Global Sale, we were able to generate strong buyer engagement and achieve an efficient, market-driven result for this extraordinary Houston estate.”

“603 West Friar Tuck Lane represents the scale, privacy, and lifestyle that define Sherwood Forest at its best,” said Ballard.“Through our partnership with Concierge Auctions, we were able to expand the property's exposure beyond the traditional marketplace alone and connect with highly motivated buyers on an international level, ultimately resulting in a successful and efficient sale.”

Set on more than two wooded acres, the residence blends architectural grandeur with resort-style amenities and everyday livability. The home features soaring ceilings, expansive windows, multiple fireplaces, and a series of elegant entertaining spaces designed to flow seamlessly between indoor and outdoor living.

One of Houston's most coveted residential neighborhoods, Sherwood Forest is known for its expansive wooded lots, deed-restricted streets, and 24-hour security patrol. The property offers convenient access to River Oaks, Piney Point, Hunters Creek, and Memorial Park's extensive green space and trail system, along with Houston's premier dining, shopping, and cultural destinations.

Images of the property may be viewed online. All photography credited to Prime View Media.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.