Canada Together Celebrations Set For July 1 At Vancouver's Waterfront

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Event features a citizenship ceremony and The Strumbellas as the headlining act

Vancouver, B.C., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Lower Mainland tradition returns on July 1 as the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority hosts Canada Together at Canada Place. This year's event will bring the community together for one of the country's largest celebrations and mark 40 years of an iconic waterfront landmark.

The free, family-friendly event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and offers a mix of live music, cultural performances, interactive exhibits and community activities spread across multiple indoor and outdoor spaces at Canada Place and along Canada Place Way. A formal citizenship ceremony will take place during the event, welcoming 60 new Canadians. Juno Award-winning band The Strumbellas will headline the main stage, closing out the day with a live performance.

Programming spans five city blocks and includes multiple performance stages, a Family Zone, Expo 86 Exhibit, an Indigenous Marketplace, food trucks and hands-on activities for all ages. Event zones open at 11:00 a.m., with entertainment and activities continuing throughout the afternoon.

“Canada Together brings the community together to celebrate at the iconic Canada Place,” said Jennifer Natland, President of Canada Place Corporation and Vice President, Properties and Development, at the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.“As we mark 40 years of Canada Place, we thank the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh Nations, along with the many partners and sponsors who help make this event possible for connection, learning and celebration.”

The event theme,“Weaving together the fabric of a nation”, reflects Canada's diversity and sets the tone for a day of gathering, celebration and learning. The concept of weaving draws on traditions shared across cultures and serves as a metaphor for bringing together different perspectives to create something meaningful.

July 1 celebrations at Canada Place have been held for four decades and are among the largest in the country outside of Ottawa. The event, formerly known as Canada Day at Canada Place, was re-introduced as Canada Together in 2022, with planning and programming shaped through collaboration with host Nations to reflect shared values of inclusion and connection.

The port authority encourages event attendees to take public transit, with Canada Place conveniently located near several bus routes and the Waterfront and Burrard SkyTrain stations. With increased activity in downtown Vancouver related to upcoming 2026 FIFA World CupTM matches, attendees are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra travel time.

Event highlights include:



Main Stage sponsored by Downtown Van (in front of Canada Place): The main stage will feature a variety of incredible performances from acts including Warren Dean Flandez Ft., The Good Noise Choir, Rebecca Sichon, SPENDO, Serengeti, The Matinee and headliner The Strumbellas

Family Zone sponsored by CN (inside Canada Place, Hall A): Enjoy family-friendly entertainers and activities, the fan-favourite annual mascot dance-off, Indigenous storytelling and nonstop performances on the CN Family Zone Stage from acts including the DJ Ira Dance Party, School of Rock's Junior House Band, Science World On The Road, and more!

Expo 86 Exhibit (inside Canada Place, Hall A): Step back in time as we celebrate Canada Place's 40th birthday and 40 years since opening our doors for Expo 86-explore this nostalgic

exhibit for a blast from the past and relive the excitement of 1986! 40th anniversary sponsors include Aon, CPKC, FRPD, Pomerleau Construction, Western Pacific Enterprises and WSP. Indigenous Marketplace sponsored by Destination Vancouver, Indigenous Tourism BC and Scotiabank (inside Canada Place, Ballrooms A & B): Peruse Indigenous artisan booths for local, handmade products such as jewelry, art, home décor, and more!

Summer Sips sponsored by Stanley Park Brewing (North Point of Canada Place): Sit back, relax and take in the beautiful view of the North Shore mountains while enjoying tasty food and drinks by Stanley Park Brewing.

Citizenship ceremony (inside Canada Place, Ballrooms A & B): At 9:30 a.m., Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada will host a citizenship ceremony where 60 new citizens will be welcomed into Canada's multicultural family.



Indigenous displays: Learn about Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations by speaking with traditional weavers and carvers and learn some hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓ and Sḵwx̱wú7mesh sníchim words through colouring activities. Food trucks: Sweet or savoury, there's something for everyone. Guests can enjoy a variety of food trucks along Canada Place Way between Burrard and Thurlow.

For more information on the event, please visit .

Partners

The 5th annual July 1 Canada Together event at Canada Place is presented by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority in collaboration with the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations. The event is made possible thanks to the generous support of partners including: The Department of Canadian Heritage and the Government of Canada, Aon, Cirque Du Soleil LUIZA, CN, CPKC, Destination Vancouver, Downtown Van, FRPD, Indigenous Tourism BC, Indigo Parking, Pomerleau Construction, Scotiabank, Stanley Park Brewing, Tim Hortons, Western Pacific Enterprises and WSP; and special thanks to the City of Vancouver and the Vancouver Convention & Exhibition Centre. Media partners include Global BC, The World Famous CFOX, Rock 101, 730 CKNW, OMNI Television, AM1320CHMB, @AngieLowis, Curiocity, Daily Hive and Miss604.

About Canada Place

Canada Place is an internationally recognized landmark and venue for world-class events. For 40 years, Canada Place has served as a hub for national celebrations. The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is a shared steward of the lands and waters that make up the Port of Vancouver and is the owner and operator of Canada Place. Canada Place houses the Vancouver Convention Centre East Building, Pan Pacific Hotel, Flyover, World Trade Centre and Indigo Park Canada. It serves as the largest cruise ship terminal in Canada and has been the homeport to the Vancouver-Alaska cruises for 40 years.

CONTACT: Arpen Rana Vancouver Fraser Port Authority 778-239-5264...