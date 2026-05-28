Blue Collar Connect Expands Into Phoenix To Support Growing Trades And Home Service Business Community

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Blue Collar Connect, a mastermind community for trade and home service business owners, has announced its expansion into the Phoenix market as demand continues to grow for practical business support, trusted networking opportunities, and peer-driven education within the skilled trades industry.

The expansion adds Phoenix to Blue Collar Connect's growing presence serving business owners in the Boise, Idaho area, the Salt Lake City, Utah area, and the San Antonio, Texas area. The organization was founded to help blue-collar business owners improve profitability, strengthen operations, build reliable referral relationships, and scale their companies with practical guidance and accountability.

Blue Collar Connect works with business owners across industries including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, roofing, restoration, landscaping, construction, excavation, and other home service and trade professions. Potential members must go through a rigorous vetting process in order to maintain trust, collaboration, and high professional standards within the community.

The Phoenix launch comes at a time when many trade and home service businesses are navigating labor shortages, rising operating costs, increased competition, and rapid regional growth throughout Arizona. As more companies seek ways to improve hiring, customer acquisition, and operational efficiency, organizations focused on peer support and industry-specific education have become increasingly valuable.

“Many blue-collar business owners are amazing at their trade, but running and growing a business requires a completely different skill set,” said Joe Mikitish, founder of Blue Collar Connect.“Our goal is to simplify the process and provide clear direction so owners can build profitable companies without feeling like they have to figure everything out alone.”

Blue Collar Connect describes its model as a combination of mentorship, networking, business training, and accountability designed specifically for trades and home service companies. The organization provides members with regular opportunities to build relationships, exchange operational insight, and learn from experienced business owners facing similar challenges.

Member opportunities include:

●Monthly in-person trainings

●Weekly networking lunches and relationship-building opportunities

●Access to a local community of business owners

●Practical business education and mentorship

●Referral-building and strategic partnerships

●Guidance on hiring, operations, growth, and profitability

The organization also partners with Boise Web, InsurEdge, and Foundation Accounting & Consulting to help connect members with additional marketing, business, and industry resources.

According to Mikitish, the organization was created from firsthand experience after spending over 20 years building businesses across multiple industries.

“I realized there were many business owners in the trades who needed a trusted community where they could learn, collaborate, and grow alongside other driven entrepreneurs,” Mikitish said.“We want to help owners gain freedom in their businesses while building meaningful relationships that last.”

Blue Collar Connect says its emphasis on hands-on education and long-term relationship building has helped establish trust not only among members, but also with industry professionals such as real estate agents, property managers, and homeowner associations who regularly work with trade and home service companies.

Business owners interested in learning more about Blue Collar Connect's Phoenix expansion, membership opportunities, or upcoming events can visit the company website for additional information.

About Blue Collar Connect

Blue Collar Connect is a vetted community for trade and home service business owners focused on helping members grow profitable companies through education, networking, mentorship, and strategic business support. The organization serves business owners throughout the Boise, Idaho area, Salt Lake City, Utah area, San Antonio, Texas area, and now Phoenix, Arizona. Blue Collar Connect emphasizes community, collaboration, and practical growth strategies designed specifically for blue-collar industries.