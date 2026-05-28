Brazil's Jobless Rate Ticks Up As Wages Hit A Record

MENAFN - The Rio Times) BRAZIL · ECONOMY

Key Facts

- The rate: Brazil's unemployment rate was 5.8% in the quarter through April, the IBGE statistics agency said.

- The income: Average real income held at a record, around R$3,732, up more than 5% in a year.

- The detail: The slight rise from the prior quarter was largely seasonal, with 6.3 million people seeking work.

- The trend: Joblessness was still down sharply from a year earlier, near historic lows for the period.

- Latin American impact: A resilient job market in the region's largest economy supports consumer demand across it.

Brazil's unemployment rate edged up to 5.8% in the quarter through April, the latest jobs data show, even as workers' real income held at a record high.

What the Jobs Data Show

Brazil's unemployment rate stood at 5.8% in the three months through April. The IBGE statistics agency released the figure on Thursday. It came in just below the market forecast of 5.9%.

About 6.3 million people were looking for work in the period. That was up from the prior quarter but still well below a year earlier. The employed population was around 102.3 million.

The agency said the quarterly rise was mostly seasonal. Activities such as retail and personal services shed temporary staff after the year-end peak. That pattern recurs at this point in the year.

Wages at a Record

The standout was income. Average real habitual earnings held at a record, estimated at about R$3,732. That was up more than 5% from a year earlier.

The total wage bill also reached record levels. That measure captures all income earned by the working population. It rose more than 6% over the year.

Falling informality helped lift the average. The share of informal workers eased to about 37%. As lower-paid informal jobs give way to formal ones, the average wage rises.

A Market Still Near Its Strongest

Despite the monthly uptick, the labor market remains tight. Joblessness was down about 11% from the same quarter a year earlier. That left it near historic lows for the period.

Underemployment also eased over the year. The broader measure of people wanting more work fell from a year earlier. Fewer Brazilians are stuck in part-time roles than before.

Some economists expect a gradual softening ahead. As more people return to look for work, the jobless rate may drift up. That would mark a normalization after a long tight stretch.

Why the Jobs Data Matter

A strong labor market supports spending. Record income and a large wage bill help households keep consuming. That underpins growth in an economy where consumption is the main engine.

There is a flip side for policy. A tight labor market can keep wage pressure and inflation elevated. That gives the central bank reason to hold interest rates high for longer.

The signal carries across the region. As Latin America's largest economy, Brazil's labor strength supports regional demand. A resilient consumer there ripples outward to neighbors and trade partners.

Frequently Asked Questions What is Brazil's unemployment rate?

It was 5.8% in the quarter through April, according to the IBGE statistics agency, just below the market forecast of 5.9%. About 6.3 million people were seeking work in the period.

Why did the rate rise?

The IBGE said the increase from the prior quarter was largely seasonal, as retail and personal services cut temporary staff after the year-end peak. The rate was still down about 11% from a year earlier.

What happened to wages?

Average real income held at a record, around R$3,732, up more than 5% in a year. The total wage bill also reached a record, helped by a fall in informal work toward formal, better-paid jobs.

Is the job market still strong?

Yes. Despite the monthly uptick, joblessness remains near historic lows for the period, and underemployment eased over the year. Some economists expect a gradual softening as more people resume looking for work.

Why does it matter for the economy?

Record income supports consumer spending, the main driver of Brazilian growth. But a tight labor market can keep inflation pressure up, giving the central bank reason to hold interest rates high for longer.

Connected Coverage

For more on the economy, see our reports on Brazil's April budget surplus and the vote to end the 6×1 workweek.

The Rio Times - Latin American financial news - riotimesonline

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