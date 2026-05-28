P2P Adds Real-Time Data Streams For Sui And Hyperliquid

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) P2P, a long-standing blockchain infrastructure provider that operates validators across more than 40 proof-of-stake networks, has unveiled Syncro Data Stream, a real-time data feed tailored for Sui and Hyperliquid. The new offering streams on-chain transaction and order-flow data directly from P2P's active validator nodes, at the data's point of origin, rather than through public endpoints, checkpoints, or shared RPC infrastructure. The service is priced at $2,000 per month for each network and includes a one-week free trial for new clients.

Syncro Data Stream is part of P2P's broader Syncro family, which already includes Syncro Sender-a Solana transaction landing service that has been in production with leading trading desks. With Syncro Data Stream for Sui and Hyperliquid, the company is extending its real-time data capabilities to two additional networks, making this the second and third offerings in the Syncro line.

P2P launches Syncro Data Stream, delivering real-time on-chain data for Sui and Hyperliquid directly from validator nodes at the source, skipping public infrastructure. Pricing stands at $2,000 per network per month, with a one-week free trial and no credit card requirement to start. For Sui, the service provides pre-checkpoint transaction events at certificate processing, real-time streaming, and a secured WebSocket endpoint with per-client credentials and IP allowlisting. For Hyperliquid, the stream covers full order flow across all assets-from open to fill-plus dedicated error and metrics channels and flexible delivery formats. Industry impact centers on reducing latency for execution-critical teams, a key advantage on networks with sub-second finality.

Key takeawaysSyncro Data Stream expands into Sui and Hyperliquid

The newly launched Syncro Data Stream marks a strategic expansion of P2P's real-time data capabilities. By pulling data directly from active validator nodes, the service minimizes the data-path latency that typically occurs when information travels through public endpoints, checkpoints, or shared RPC layers. In fast-moving markets where microsecond-level latency can influence decisions, the difference between origin-level data and third-party feeds can be pronounced.

Bandwidth and access are structured to accommodate professional trading teams. Each network's data stream is offered at a fixed monthly rate of $2,000, with options for monthly or annual billing cycles. Onboarding is designed to be rapid: prospective clients can begin integration after IP allowlisting, with provisioning typically completed within hours. The one-week free trial enables teams to validate integration, latency, and data quality against their existing systems before committing long-term.

As part of the Syncro family, Syncro Data Stream complements existing offerings. Syncro Sender, launched earlier this year for Solana, handles transaction landing, while the new Sui and Hyperliquid streams deliver parallel capabilities for on-chain event data and order flow. This alignment reinforces P2P's positioning as a developer- and institution-focused provider of low-latency, high-signal blockchain data.

What the data stream delivers for Sui and Hyperliquid

For Sui

Pre-checkpoint transaction events at certificate processing, ahead of public feeds. This enables users to see activity prior to standard public data propagation. Two core capabilities: real-time transaction data streaming and low-latency transaction landing. The emphasis is on reducing the time between on-chain events and downstream consumption. Secured WebSocket endpoint with isolated credentials and IP allowlisting per client, designed to minimize unauthorized access and ensure dedicated data channels.

For Hyperliquid

Full order flow from P2P's active validator and private sentry nodes, providing visibility into every order activity on the network. Granular event coverage across all assets: open, modify, cancel, and fill, with side, price, quantity, status, order ID, and user attribution. Dedicated error and metrics channel to keep operational signals separate from the market data feed, helping maintain data integrity and reliability. Delivery options include WebSocket JSON or ESP binary, with per-asset subscriptions or a full firehose to suit different trading desk setups.

The emphasis on validator-to-client data delivery means subscribers gain access to information before it hits broader public infrastructure, a factor that can be decisive for execution strategies on rapidly changing order books. For market participants who rely on precise timing-such as market makers and latency-sensitive trading desks-the Stream's architecture aims to minimize the path from on-chain activity to trading systems.

Why real-time, origin-fed data matters in execution-heavy workflows

On chains like Sui and Hyperliquid, where finality can occur within sub-second windows, the latency gap between an on-chain event and the data that informs trading decisions is a critical competitive edge. Traditional feeds route data through public APIs and RPC endpoints, which can introduce delays as data propagates and is buffered across infrastructure layers. By contrast, Syncro Data Stream's validator-fed model shortens this path to a single hop-from the validator to the client-before any public dissemination occurs.

“Sui and Hyperliquid are attracting serious execution-critical teams, and those teams need data infrastructure that matches the speed of the chains they are trading on,” said Prash Pandit, VP of Validation at P2P.“Public endpoints were not built for that. Syncro Data Stream was.”

The move reflects a broader industry push toward low-latency data fabrics that can support sophisticated trading logic, risk controls, and arbitrage opportunities as networks evolve. While Syncro Sender has already demonstrated the practicality of fast transaction landing for Solana, the introduction of real-time data streams on Sui and Hyperliquid broadens the scope for traders seeking synchronized visibility across multiple chains and assets.

Operational context and what comes next

For users weighing a transition to origin-level data, P2P's model offers a straightforward on-ramp: IP allowlisting and a guided provisioning process that the company says can be completed within hours. The one-week trial reduces the friction of testing across existing infrastructure, allowing teams to compare latency, reliability, and data fidelity against current feeds.

Beyond the immediate launch, the market will be watching for uptake among institutional users and trading desks that operate at speed. Adoption signals may indicate whether firms prefer direct validator-to-client streams over distributed RPC-based feeds for execution-critical activities. The ongoing evolution of Sui and Hyperliquid, combined with Syncro's expanding data tools, could also prompt competing data providers to refine latency-reducing architectures or to offer complementary data services that align with high-frequency trading workflows.

Full product details and documentation are available on P2P's Syncro page and documentation hub: Syncro product page and Syncro documentation.

As the crypto markets continue to tighten the loop between on-chain activity and off-chain decision-making, tools like Syncro Data Stream could become a staple for teams seeking to turn raw block data into actionable insights with minimal latency. Investors and traders will want to monitor how quickly the platform scales across additional networks and whether similar origin-fed data streams surface for other ecosystems in the coming months.

Disclaimer. This press release is for informational purposes only. Not investment, financial, legal, or tax advice. P2P accepts no liability for actions taken based on it. Pricing and product details are current at the time of publication and may change.

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