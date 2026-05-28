USA & Canada Intel May 28: PCE Hits 3.8%, GDP Cut To 1.6%, Boc Financial Stability Report, Loonie At 1.35 - Rio Times

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Now Published in Two Editions USA Intelligence Brief · USA Intelligence Dossier

You're reading the Brief - today's hemisphere at a glance, free, every weekday. The Dossier is the full working document: an editor's leader, a long-form deep dive on the week's anchor story, the proprietary Country Risk Dashboard, Trade & Positioning views, data exhibits, and full sources. Built for analysts, PMs, and diplomats who need the analytical layer the news cycle skips.





Get the Dossier



Subscriber PDF access

PDF Edition

Headline PCE inflation hit 3.8%, the highest since 2023, but a soft 0.2% monthly core reading offered some easing hope. Q1 GDP was revised down to 1.6% from 2%. The Bank of Canada released its Financial Stability Report and signalled it is weighing rate hikes on oil-driven inflation. The loonie strengthened to 1.35. Today's USA and Canada intelligence brief covers the finance, markets, and economy tape - compiled across English and French-Canadian sources.

United States - Inflation Data

Headline PCE Hits 3.8%, Highest Since 2023

The Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the PCE price index, rose to 3.8% year-on-year in April, its highest since May 2023, driven by the oil-price shock. The monthly headline rose 0.4%, a deceleration from March's 0.7%.

Consumer spending rose 0.5% as Americans grappled with higher gas and essentials costs. Personal income slipped 0.1% on the month.

Soft Core Offers Some Easing Hope

Core PCE rose just 0.2% on the month, below the 0.3% consensus and a deceleration from March, lifting the annual rate to 3.3%. The soft monthly reading suggests the prior month's price burst may be starting to ease.

Underlying inflation continues to climb largely on tariff effects, Bank of America noted. The annual core rate is the highest since October 2023.

United States - Growth

Q1 GDP Revised Down to 1.6%

First-quarter GDP was revised to an annualized 1.6%, down from the initial 2% estimate, on weaker consumer spending and business investment. Consensus had expected the 2% reading to hold.

The pace is still a sharp acceleration from the prior quarter's 0.5%. The revision reframes how much momentum the economy carried into the second quarter.

The Stagflation Signal

The combination of 3.8% inflation and downgraded growth sharpens the stagflation tension facing the Fed. Sticky prices against softer activity is the central policy dilemma.

The data is likely to keep the Fed on the sidelines until the current inflation wave subsides. Markets read it as reinforcing a patient stance.

United States - The Fed

Musalem Pushes Back on the Productivity Thesis

St. Louis Fed President Musalem, speaking in Reykjavik, expressed skepticism about new Chair Warsh's view that rising productivity will prove disinflationary. He called it“risky to rely on the prospect of higher productivity growth in the future to solve our inflation problem today.”

He said a vigilant focus on returning inflation to target best serves both mandates. The remarks counter a key argument from Warsh and White House officials.

Rates Held Across Three Meetings

The Fed has held the funds target at 3.50-3.75% across its first three 2026 meetings, with the March median projection showing one cut. Officials increasingly emphasise inflation uncertainty before easing further.

Market expectations have shifted from one-to-two cuts toward a steadier path. Energy-supply uncertainty has complicated the inflation outlook.

Canada - Monetary Policy

Bank of Canada Releases Financial Stability Report

The Bank of Canada published its Financial Stability Report and Financial System Survey today. The releases assess vulnerabilities across housing, household debt, and the financial system.

The bank held its overnight rate at 2.25% for a fourth straight meeting in late April, with prime unchanged at 4.45%. Q4 2025 GDP contracted 0.6% as unemployment held between 6.5% and 7%.

Governing Council Now Weighs Hikes

The BoC's deliberations summary revealed the Governing Council is examining options that include rate hikes to address oil-driven inflation from the Mideast conflict. It is a notable shift from the prior easing bias.

Macklem said consecutive hikes could be needed if cost pressures from higher global oil prices spread. The scale would depend partly on energy-sector investment and the loonie.

Canada - Currency

Loonie Strengthens to 1.35 per US Dollar

The Canadian dollar rallied to around 1.35 per US dollar, its strongest since June 2025, supported by higher oil prices and a more constructive fiscal stance. It had weakened to 1.396 at the end of March before reversing.

National Bank projects USD/CAD toward 1.31 by year-end in its base case. Higher oil and a potentially stronger trade balance underpin the move.

The USMCA-Renewal Swing

Analysts widely expect the loonie to firm in 2026, though the USMCA renewal is the key downside risk. CIBC sees USD/CAD near 1.37 into mid-year before easing to 1.34.

A widening Canada-US monetary-policy gap also supports the currency. Oil-producing provinces like Alberta and Saskatchewan are the fiscal beneficiaries.

Markets

US Equities at Record Highs on Ceasefire Hopes

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq touched fresh all-time highs after a report that negotiators agreed a 60-day memorandum to extend the Iran ceasefire. The S&P rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq 0.6%, though traders stayed wary pending final approval.

The PCE and GDP data tempered the rally by reinforcing the sticky-inflation picture. Rising long-end yields remain the offsetting pressure on valuations.

Corporate Movers

Snowflake surged about 37.5% after announcing a $6 billion AWS commitment alongside strong earnings. Micron jumped 3.5% on a UBS upgrade, while Nvidia and Qualcomm lagged.

Dell, Autodesk, Dollar Tree, MongoDB, and Gap headline the day's earnings. The AI-spending narrative remains the dominant equity driver.

The Read

Headline PCE hit 3.8%, the highest since 2023, but a soft 0.2% monthly core offered easing hope. Q1 GDP was revised down to 1.6%, sharpening the stagflation tension as a senior Fed official pushed back on Warsh's productivity-will-cure-inflation thesis.

The Bank of Canada released its Financial Stability Report and signalled it is weighing rate hikes on oil inflation, a hawkish shift, as the loonie strengthened to 1.35 - its best since June 2025. Oil-producing provinces are the fiscal winners.

US equities hit record highs on an Iran-ceasefire-extension report, though the inflation data tempered the rally. Snowflake surged 37.5% on a $6bn AWS deal.

Jun 16-17 · FOMC June - first Warsh-chaired meeting after hot PCE Ongoing · Core PCE 3.3% / headline 3.8% - Fed sidelined Ongoing · BoC hike-option pivot on oil inflation Ongoing · Loonie at 1.35 - National Bank sees 1.31 year-end Ongoing · USMCA renewal - the key CAD downside risk Ongoing · Q1 GDP 1.6% - momentum into Q2 in question Ongoing · Snowflake $6bn AWS - AI-capex narrative

What to WatchGet the full USA Intelligence Brief Dossier

The Dossier is the full working document - editor's leader, deep dive, country risk dashboard, trade views, charts, full sources. Built for analysts and decision-makers.

Get the DossierMembers only - subscribe to download

Read More from The Rio Times

Global Financial Wealth Hit a Record as Latin America Joined the Climb USA & Canada Intelligence Brief - Wednesday, May 27, 2026 USA & Canada Intelligence Brief - Tuesday, May 26, 2026