South America's Six Teams At The 2026 World Cup

MENAFN - The Rio Times) AMERICAS · WORLD CUP

Key Facts

- The teams: Six South American sides qualified: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay and Uruguay.

- The host: The 2026 World Cup runs from June 11 across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

- The format: A record 48 teams play in 12 groups of four, the largest World Cup ever staged.

- The favorite: Holders Argentina lead the region's hopes after topping South American qualifying.

- Latin American impact: The tournament next door promises a travel and tourism boom for fans across the region.

Six South American teams are heading to the 2026 World Cup, a tournament staged next door in North America that puts the region's footballers and its traveling fans center stage.

Who Qualified From South America

Six of the ten South American nations earned a place at the 2026 World Cup. They are Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay and Uruguay. All six came through the long regional qualifying league.

Argentina, the reigning champions, led the standings comfortably. Brazil and Ecuador followed, then Uruguay, Colombia and Paraguay. Bolivia took the region's playoff route, while Venezuela, Chile and Peru missed out.

It is a strong regional showing. South America has produced nine of the competition's past winners between Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay. That pedigree travels with the six teams this year.

A Bigger World Cup, Hosted Next Door

This edition is the largest ever. For the first time, 48 teams take part, split into 12 groups of four. The top two from each group, plus the eight best third-place teams, reach the knockout rounds.

The tournament is shared by three countries. The United States hosts most matches, with Mexico and Canada staging the rest. It opens on June 11 at the Mexico City Stadium and runs through mid-July.

For South American fans, the location is a gift. A North American host is far closer and cheaper to reach than the recent tournaments in Qatar and Russia. That sets up a large traveling support.

The Groups for Each Team

Argentina landed in Group J with Algeria, Austria and Jordan. Brazil is in Group C alongside Morocco, Haiti and Scotland. Both will fancy their chances of topping the group.

Uruguay drew a tough Group H with Spain, Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia. Colombia is in Group K with Portugal, Uzbekistan and DR Congo. Ecuador faces Germany, Curacao and Ivory Coast in Group E.

Paraguay has perhaps the most charged opener. It plays host nation the United States in Group D, which also features Australia and Turkey. That match kicks off in California on June 12.

The Stars to Watch

Argentina still leans on Lionel Messi, who has signaled this is likely his final World Cup. Brazil brings a squad rebuilt under coach Carlo Ancelotti, with Neymar named in the group. Both carry deep talent pools.

Uruguay is in transition under Marcelo Bielsa, built around Federico Valverde and Darwin Nunez. Colombia leans on a creative core, and Ecuador on a young, disciplined side. Paraguay returns after missing the past two tournaments.

What It Means for the Region

The business side is large. A World Cup drives airline bookings, hotel demand and spending on tickets and broadcasts. With six teams involved, demand from South America should be strong.

There is a travel-planning angle too. Fans will need US, Mexican or Canadian entry documents, and flights book up fast around match dates. Early planning tends to save money on both.

For the region's economies, the spillover is real but spread out. Tourism flows, sponsorship and media rights all benefit. The biggest gains land with airlines, hospitality and broadcasters.

Frequently Asked Questions Which South American teams qualified?

Six teams qualified: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay and Uruguay. They came through the regional qualifying league, while Bolivia took the intercontinental playoff route and Venezuela, Chile and Peru missed out.

Where and when is the 2026 World Cup?

It runs from June 11 across the United States, Mexico and Canada, opening at the Mexico City Stadium. It is the first World Cup with 48 teams, split into 12 groups of four, and the largest ever staged.

What groups are the teams in?

Argentina is in Group J, Brazil in Group C, Ecuador in Group E, Uruguay in Group H, Colombia in Group K and Paraguay in Group D. Paraguay opens against host nation the United States on June 12.

Who is the favorite from the region?

Reigning champions Argentina lead the region's hopes after topping South American qualifying. Brazil is the other traditional heavyweight, though all six teams bring real pedigree to the tournament.

How can fans plan to attend?

Fans will need valid entry documents for the United States, Mexico or Canada, and should book flights and rooms early, as prices rise around match dates. Official tournament channels list ticket details and venues.

Connected Coverage

For travel planning, see our reports on Rio's new direct international flights and recent regional travel-health measures.

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