The U.S. Cartel Push Tests Mexico's Sovereignty And Trade

MENAFN - The Rio Times) AMERICAS · POLICY

Key Facts

- The pressure: Washington is pressing Latin American governments to accept a bigger US role against drug cartels.

- Mexico's line: President Sheinbaum backs intelligence cooperation but rejects any US forces operating on Mexican soil.

- The law: A constitutional change passed last year restricts foreign troops on Mexican territory.

- The stakes: The clash lands just before the July 1 review of the US-Mexico-Canada trade pact.

- Latin American impact: Security friction now shadows the trade and investment outlook for the whole region.

A US push to expand its role against drug cartels is testing Mexico's sovereignty, and the friction now hangs over a trade relationship worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

A Widening Pressure Campaign

The Trump administration has spent months urging Latin American governments to accept a larger US role in fighting drug cartels. It has leaned on several countries in the region. The stated goal is to disrupt trafficking networks blamed for fentanyl deaths in the United States.

Washington has also built a wider coalition. In March it launched a cartel-fighting alliance of more than a dozen countries at a regional summit. Some leaders, such as Ecuador's president, have embraced closer cooperation with the United States.

Much of the pressure is aimed at Mexico. President Trump has repeatedly said cartels must be confronted more forcefully. He has suggested the United States could act on its own if it judges Mexico is not doing enough.

Mexico's Sovereignty Sets a Clear Line

President Claudia Sheinbaum has set out a consistent position. She welcomes intelligence sharing and coordination, but rules out US forces operating inside Mexico. Her phrase for it is coordination without subordination.

She has been blunt in public. Recounting one call with Trump, she said she told him sovereignty is not for sale, and is loved and defended. She has framed foreign intervention as a historic harm to Mexico.

The law backs her stance. A constitutional change passed last year restricts foreign troops on Mexican soil. That gives her position a legal anchor, not just a political one.

Cooperation Continues, Even as Lines Hold

The standoff is not a breakdown. Mexico has stepped up cooperation in other ways. It has transferred dozens of alleged cartel figures to US custody, with the total reaching about 92 since Sheinbaum took office.

Officials on both sides acknowledge the relationship still works. Mexico's security chief has confirmed that cooperation exists. The disagreement is specific, about foreign forces on Mexican territory, not about working together at all.

Sheinbaum's team has been careful with its words. It defends sovereignty while avoiding language that could trigger retaliation. The timing, just before a major trade review, helps explain that caution.

Why the Trade Stakes Are So High

The security clash collides with a pivotal economic moment. The US-Mexico-Canada trade pact faces a scheduled joint review on July 1. The partners can extend it for years, switch to annual reviews, or begin to unwind it.

The numbers explain the nerves. Annual trade between the two countries runs to hundreds of billions of dollars, and Mexico is now the top US trading partner. Foreign direct investment hit a record of about US$41 billion in the first three quarters of 2025.

Mexico's central bank has flagged the review as a key source of uncertainty. It expects investment to stay weak while the outcome is unclear. A clean extension would lift confidence, while a messy one could spark capital outflows.

What It Means for the Region

For now, markets have held up well. The peso strengthened sharply in 2025 and has traded in a stable range, helped by high local interest rates that draw foreign capital. The nearshoring story, with factories moving to Mexico, remains broadly intact.

Still, analysts warn the calm is conditional. Security tensions add a layer of political risk on top of the trade review. That mix can raise currency volatility and make investors more cautious about long-term commitments.

The reach extends beyond Mexico. Smaller economies in Central America, tied closely to the United States through trade and remittances, feel the same pull. How the region balances cooperation and sovereignty will shape its investment climate.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the US asking for?

The Trump administration wants Latin American governments to accept a larger US role against drug cartels. It has pressed several countries and built a regional alliance, with much of the pressure aimed at Mexico over trafficking blamed for fentanyl deaths.

What is Mexico's position?

President Sheinbaum supports intelligence sharing and coordination but rejects US forces operating on Mexican soil. She calls it coordination without subordination, and a constitutional change passed last year restricts foreign troops on Mexican territory.

Why does the trade review matter?

The US-Mexico -Canada pact faces a joint review on July 1 that could extend it for years or begin to unwind it. With Mexico the top US trading partner, the outcome shapes investment, the peso and the nearshoring trend.

Has cooperation broken down?

No. Mexico has transferred about 92 alleged cartel figures to US custody since Sheinbaum took office, and officials confirm cooperation continues. The dispute is specific, about foreign forces on Mexican soil, not about working together.

How are markets reacting?

So far calmly. The peso strengthened in 2025 and has held a stable range, supported by high interest rates, and nearshoring remains intact. Analysts caution that security tensions add political risk that could lift volatility.

Connected Coverage

For the economic backdrop, see our reports on Mexico's 2026 economic outlook and the nearshoring trend and the USMCA review.

The Rio Times - Latin American financial news - riotimesonline

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