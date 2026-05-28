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Global X Investments Canada Opens The Market


2026-05-28 03:11:55
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Global X Investments Canada Opens the Market

May 28, 2026 10:29 AM EDT | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - Rohit Mehta, President and Chief Executive Officer, Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X" or the "Company") and his team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of their eight new ETFs:

    Global X Active U.S. Dividend ETF (TSX: DIVY.U) (TSX: DIVY) Global X Enhanced All-In-One Commodity Producers Equity Covered Call ETF (TSX: CMCL) Global X Enhanced Silver Miners Covered Call ETF (TSX: SVCL) Global X Silver Miners Index ETF (TSX: SLVX) Global X Silver Miners Covered Call ETF (TSX: SVCC) Global X Uranium Covered Call ETF (TSX: URCC) Global X All-In-One Commodity Producers Equity Covered Call ETF (TSX: CMCC) Global X All-In-One Commodity Producers Equity ETF (TSX: COMX)


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Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $55 billion of assets under management and over 150 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $1 trillion of assets across 21 countries and global markets around the world.

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