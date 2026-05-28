Lithiumbank Advances Boardwalk Toward Commercial Production With SLB

May 28, 2026 10:56 AM EDT | Source: LithiumBank Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - LithiumBank Resources Corp. (TSXV: LBNK) (OTCQX: LBNKF) ("LithiumBank" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the advancement of its 100% owned Boardwalk lithium brine project ("Boardwalk") through the initiation of a Feasibility Study and Front-End Engineering Design ("FEED"), awarded to global energy technology company and NYSE listed SLB. Boardwalk is centrally located in northwest Alberta in close proximity to highways, roads, pipeline infrastructure and grid power.

The Company completing such a milestone marks a significant step forward under LithiumBank's previously announced Development Agreement with SLB. SLB will support this project using its proprietary integrated lithium production solution, which includes systems for brine treatment, Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") technology, impurity removal, brine concentration and lithium conversion processes. SLB's process has been tested at one of the world's largest DLE-based demonstration plants, in Clayton Valley, NV (SLB link ).

The Feasibility Study will build directly on the robust technical and economic foundation established in the Company's updated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for Boardwalk, announced in 2024 (see January 16, 2024 release for further details). The PEA highlighted the project's potential to be a globally competitive lithium brine operation, demonstrating a pre-tax NPV (8%) of approximately US$3.7 billion and low operating costs of US$4,588 per tonne of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE). These results underscore the advantages of Boardwalk's scale, 100% crown land position, resource quality, no overlapping carbon capture permits and favourable infrastructure setting in Alberta.

The upcoming Feasibility Study and FEED work will further refine these assumptions through detailed engineering, integrated process design, and optimized development planning. Importantly, the study is expected to evaluate and capture the potential benefits of leveraging existing oil and gas infrastructure within the project area-an opportunity that was not incorporated into the PEA-which could further reduce capital requirements and improve overall project economics. This next phase is expected to enhance project definition, reduce execution risk, and position Boardwalk for a disciplined transition toward commercial production.

The Feasibility and Front-End Engineering and Design (" FEED ") study will evaluate an initial modular development scenario consisting of two DLE units, each capable of producing up to 5,000 tonnes per annum ("tpa") of lithium carbonate, for a total of up to 10,000 tpa. The modular design enables scalable, phased expansion while reducing capital intensity and execution risk.

LithiumBank previously completed initial DLE pilot testing with SLB (see news release dated April 14, 2025), demonstrating sustained lithium recoveries of up to 95% and exceptional impurity removal, with greater than 99% overall rejection. Individual impurity rejection rates included 98.80% for boron, 99.97% for calcium, 99.96% for magnesium, 99.98% for potassium, 99.98% for sodium, and 99.97% for strontium. The initial pilot campaign processed approximately 35,000 litres of brine sourced from the Boardwalk project.

Building on these results, the upcoming well-to-product demonstration will process approximately 120,000 litres of Boardwalk brine from the Company's 10-6 well over a period of approximately three weeks. This extended, continuous operation, is designed to support process optimization and inform commercial-scale design and construction parameters.

"We are excited to advance Boardwalk supported by SLB, whose proven technology and global execution capabilities from subsurface expertise through to lithium conversion provide a pathway to commercial production which will enable the company to de-risk and accelerate our commercial production journey, effectively bypassing the costly and time-consuming demonstration facility processes. This collaboration will provide a pathway for the company to achieve the first commercial scale brine production in Canada beyond 10,000 tpa LCE," commented Rob Shewchuk, CEO and Director of LithiumBank.

The Company also acknowledges the strong and continued support of the Government of Alberta, which has demonstrated a clear commitment to advancing innovative resource development and reducing emissions through strategic funding initiatives. The $3.9 million in non-dilutive funding from Emissions Reduction Alberta reflects the province's confidence in Direct Lithium Extraction technologies and the potential for lithium brine projects such as Boardwalk to contribute to Alberta's evolving energy landscape.

Alberta's established regulatory framework, extensive subsurface expertise, and proactive approach to integrating emerging technologies position the province as a leading jurisdiction for lithium development in North America. Government-backed programs like ERA play a critical role in accelerating project timelines, de-risking early-stage development, and supporting the commercialization of lower-impact extraction methods. LithiumBank believes this collaborative environment will be instrumental in advancing Boardwalk toward production while contributing to Alberta's economic diversification and participation in the global battery supply chain.

As part of this development program, LithiumBank has commenced Milestone 2 under its funding agreement with Emissions Reduction Alberta ("ERA"), which provides up to $3.9 million in non-dilutive funding.

Supporting this work, approximately 150,000 litres of brine have been collected from the Company's 10-6 well within the study area. This material will be used to optimize processing parameters and validate the integrated flowsheet under conditions representative of future commercial operations. Following DLE extraction, the lithium-rich eluate will undergo further concentration via high-pressure reverse osmosis system before final conversion into battery-grade lithium carbonate.

The Feasibility Study will focus on the eastern portion of the Boardwalk resource, a well-characterized brownfield area with extensive historical oil and gas infrastructure and data. This area hosts measured and indicated resources within LithiumBank's NI 43-101 estimate, which outlines 5.2 million tonnes measured and indicated of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and 2.8 million tonnes inferred LCE.

Boardwalk's NI 43-101 resource estimate, as outlined in the "LithiumBank Resources Corp. Boardwalk NI 43-101 Technical Report" (effective February 20, 2025), includes Measured and Indicated resources of 5.2 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") at an average grade of 81.6 mg/L lithium within 11.96 cubic kilometres of brine, and Inferred resources of 2.8 million tonnes LCE at 79 mg/L lithium within 6.56 cubic kilometres of brine.

Table 1: Boardwalk Lithium Measured, Indicated, and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimations