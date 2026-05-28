MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Ninth Bonus Treasure in The Great Canadian Treasure Hunt Is Released in Saskatchewan

May 28, 2026 11:15 AM EDT | Source: EarthLabs Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0).

The Great Canadian Treasure Hunt takes a trip to the Prairies this month with the announcement of the next regional bonus prize. Organized by The Northern Miner, the treasure hunt encourages hunters and the public alike to explore Canada's rich mining history. Six one-ounce gold coins valued at over $35,000 will be claimed by a hunter, or hunters, in Saskatchewan. While better known for its seemingly endless fields of wheat, Saskatchewan has a remarkable mining history and remains one of the most critical mining jurisdictions in the world. The Saskatchewan prize joins the Grand Prize & Quebec Bonus Prize, with New Brunswick treasure claimed earlier this week.

It seems only fitting that Saskatchewan, a province renowned for its incredible farming history, would contribute to the mining history of Canada with a mineral critical to food security across the globe - potash. This largely accidental discovery uncovered one of the largest potash deposits in the world. Today, thanks to the incredible resilience and ingenuity of early miners and engineers, Saskatchewan is the undisputed giant of global potash production. With remaining lifespans of potash operations in Saskatchewan estimated over 100 years, 'pink gold' will remain a fundamental part of the Canadian mining landscape for decades, or even centuries to come.

"Buried deep beneath the sweeping plains of Saskatchewan, the Prairie Evaporite Formation represents a true marvel of ancient geology. Left behind by a long-vanished Devonian sea, this colossal subterranean repository of potash has become one of the bedrocks of global agriculture. The ongoing extraction of this vital mineral wealth drives an unstoppable economic engine, transforming the province into an international powerhouse and cementing Canada's role in feeding the modern world."- Anthony Vaccaro, President, The Northern Miner Group

Tens of thousands of hunters continue their search for the grand prize, alongside the two active regional bonus prizes - Quebec, and Saskatchewan. The Great Canadian Treasure Hunt has inspired hunters from across the country to learn and engage with the incredible history of mining in Canada - and rewarding ingenious solutions to its challenges, just like the early miners and engineers of Saskatchewan.

Participants can join the hunt and view the Saskatchewan clue here.

Watch the Saskatchewan reveal video here:



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This campaign is proudly presented with the support of industry sponsors including

For more information, including full contest rules, FAQs and updates, visit.

Follow @northernminer (X/FB/YouTube) | @thenorthernminer (IG) | @mining (X) | @miningdotcom (IG/FB/YouTube); @ceodotca (X/IG/FB/TikTok) | @ceocafilm (YouTube) for ongoing clues and community updates.

About The Northern Miner

The Northern Miner is a one-of-a-kind information resource. With over 110 years of experience serving the mining and exploration industry, crucial reports by The Northern Miner writing staff inform the decision-making process of thousands of high-performing mining professionals.

Founded in 1915, The Northern Miner remains the industry's most respected mining news authority, known for its on-the-ground journalism, editorial independence, and deep sector expertise. Now owned by EarthLabs Inc., it operates alongside platforms like MINING, CEO, and Canadian Mining Journal, delivering critical insight and trusted intelligence to the global mining community.

About EarthLabs Inc.

EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) is a mining investment, technology, and media company that aims to provide strategic leverage to the metals and mining sector through investments, royalties and a full suite of data-driven media SaaS tools and services including CEO, The Northern Miner, MINING, Canadian Mining Journal and DigiGeoData.