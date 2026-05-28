(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) GoldQuest Extends High-Grade Polymetallic VMS Mineralization at Cachimbo Target, Dominican Republic May 28, 2026 12:00 PM EDT | Source: GoldQuest Mining Corp. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSXV: GQC) (OTCQX: GDQMF) (" GoldQuest " or the " Company ") reports new assay results from the ongoing exploration campaign at the Cachimbo target. Drill hole TIR-26-62, a follow-up to discovery hole TIR-26-58, intersected 12.15 metres of high-grade polymetallic VMS mineralization, confirming continuity of the newly identified high-grade mineralized level. The new intercept confirms a gold-silver-copper-zinc-lead VMS level at Cachimbo and opens additional potential along trend, particularly toward the northwest. The results provide additional geological information regarding the mineralized system and will be incorporated into ongoing geological interpretation and drill targeting activities. TIR-26-62: 12.15 m @ 8.60 g/t Au, 128.2 g/t Ag, 0.77% Cu, 11.21% Zn and 0.34% Pb from 277.35 m depth. High-Grade VMS Level Confirmed: The new intercept follows TIR-26-58 and provides a second high-grade intersection of the polymetallic VMS level, supporting continuity of the mineralized horizon. Very High Zinc Values: A sub-interval returned 3.35 m @ 9.95 g/t Au, 120.7 g/t Ag, 2.39% Cu, 35.85% Zn and 0.56% Pb. One sample returned zinc above the upper detection limit (>40% Zn) and is being re-analyzed by the laboratory. Open Along Trend: The new result opens potential along trend, particularly toward the northwest, and supports further drill testing at Cachimbo and within the broader 7.5 km anomalous corridor. Additional Results Pending: Assays from a stringer zone below the high-grade VMS level remain pending and will be reported once received and reviewed. Hole TIR-26-62 was drilled as a follow-up to TIR-26-58, which confirmed a new mineralized parallel structure at Cachimbo earlier in 2026. Located 60 metres to the northeast of TIR-26-58, the new hole intersected a high-grade polymetallic interval hosted in the same style of VMS mineralization, providing a second significant intersection and strengthening the interpretation of a continuous high-grade VMS level. The presence of high-grade gold, silver, copper, zinc and lead in TIR-26-62 confirms the high-tenor polymetallic character of the system. Importantly, the new 12.15 metre intercept supports potential continuation of the mineralized horizon along trend, especially toward the Northwest, where GoldQuest sees meaningful opportunity to expand the Cachimbo target and test related anomalies along the previously identified 7.5 km corridor. Table 1: Results from hole TIR-26-62

HoleID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

g/t Cu

% Ag

g/t Pb

% Zn

% Au Eq

g/t TIR-26-62 112.9 115.0 2.1 2.97 0.02 26.9 0.09 0.17 3.35 TIR-26-62 277.35 289.5 12.15 8.60 0.77 128.2 0.34 11.21 14.14 Including 277.35 278.36 1.01 23.9 0.61 157.3 0.81 7.65 28.63 and 279.35 282.7 3.35 9.95 2.39 120.7 0.56 35.85 24.38 and 285.5 289.5 4.0 8.72 0.07 207.4 0.30 0.66 11.29

*Interval grades are calculated using uncapped assays. Intervals may not represent true widths. There is insufficient drilling to determine the exact orientation of the mineralized zones at this time. AuEq was calculated by using metal prices of Au US$ 3,450/ounce, Cu US$ 5.1/pound, Ag US$ 37.4/ounce, Zn US$ 3,280/tonne and Pb US$ 1,920/tonne. No metal recoveries were utilized. One sample within the high-grade zinc interval returned zinc above the laboratory upper detection limit (>40% Zn) and is being re-analyzed; final zinc values may be updated when the re-analysis is complete.

Assays from a stringer zone below the high-grade VMS level in TIR-26-62 remain pending. The Company considers this zone important because stringer-style mineralization can provide vectoring information toward VMS feeder zones and may help refine follow-up drilling.

Figure 1 below shows a plan view of the current drill progress at Cachimbo, including holes TIR-26-58 and TIR-26-62. Figure 2 will show a representative cross-section through the new high-grade VMS level.







Figure 1: Drill progress and location map at Cachimbo.

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Figure 2: Cross section showing TIR-26-62 high-grade polymetallic mineralization and stringer-type mineralization.

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In addition to the drilling, the Company continues to integrate recent geological interpretation and geophysical data to refine drill targeting at Cachimbo. The confirmation of a high-grade VMS level in a second drill hole is expected to help prioritize follow-up drilling along trend and across the broader anomalous corridor.

Luis Santana, CEO of GoldQuest Mining Corp., commented: "TIR-26-62 represents an important follow-up result for the Cachimbo exploration program. The drilling provides additional geological information regarding polymetallic VMS mineralization identified at Cachimbo and contributes to our ongoing understanding of the mineralized system. The results will support continued geological interpretation and future drill targeting activities as the exploration program advances."

QA-QC

As part of the Company's Quality Assurance and Quality Control procedures (" QA/QC ") the Company reviews results from Certified Standard Reference materials (" CRSM " or " Standards "), which are inserted at a rate of five per 100 samples. Within the results disclosed herein there were no samples with results outside of the recommended tolerances for the Standards. In GoldQuest's drill programs, composite intervals were chosen using a combination of geological criteria and mineralization, averaging around two metres core length. The drill core is cut in half with one half of the core sample shipped to Bureau Veritas Labs by GoldQuest technicians. The remaining half of the core is kept at the Company core shack for future assay verification, or any other further investigation. Assays within intervals below the 0.005 g/t detection limit for Au were given a 0.0025 g/t value. All drill samples were prepared and screened by ACME Labs (Vancouver); metallic fire assay and multi-element ICP-MS were assayed by Bureau Veritas Laboratories (Vancouver). Gold values are determined by standard fire assay with an AA finish, or, if over 10.0 g/t Au, were re-assayed and completed with a gravimetric finish. Copper and zinc values exceeding 0.2% were re-assayed with a 4-acid digestion and AAS finish. When zinc values exceeded 10% a classic titration was carried out for zinc. QA/QC included the insertion and continual monitoring of numerous standards, blanks and duplicates into the sample stream, at random intervals within each batch.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Leandro Sastre, P. Geo., VP of Exploration of GoldQuest and a Qualified Person for the technical information in this press release under NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties.

About GoldQuest

GoldQuest Mining Corp. is a Canadian exploration and development company with strong participation from Dominican investors, focused on advancing its gold and copper assets in the Dominican Republic. The Company has a Board of Directors and management team with prior experience developing and operating a mine in the country.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of GoldQuest Mining Corp.,

"Luis Santana"

Director & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-looking statements:

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking information that involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to drill programs, the results of such drill programs and the interpretation of the results of the drill programs, further drilling, the timing of drilling and assay results, the merits of the Company's mineral properties, future drill programs and studies, and the Company's plans and exploration programs for its mineral properties, including the timing of such plans and programs. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "potential", "likelihood", "appears", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "at least", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; commodity prices; changes in general economic conditions; market sentiment; currency exchange rates; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to raise funds through equity financings; risks inherent in mineral exploration; risks related to operations in foreign countries; future prices of metals; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks; title disputes or claims; limitations on insurance coverage and the timing and possible outcome of litigation. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could affect the Company and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable, including expectations regarding mineral exploration and development costs; expected trends in mineral prices and currency exchange rates; the accuracy of the Company's current mineral resource estimates; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained and that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company or its properties.