MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Rusoro Announces Grant of Stock Options

May 28, 2026 1:05 PM EDT | Source: Rusoro Mining Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - Rusoro Mining Ltd. (TSXV: RML) ( the "Company" or "Rusoro") is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 22,850,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $1.12 (the " Options ") in accordance with its 10% rolling Incentive Stock Option Plan. All Options are fully vested as at the date of grant and exercisable for a 10-year term expiring May 28, 2036.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Andre Agapov"

Andre Agapov, President & CEO