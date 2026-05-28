MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Market One: Allied Critical Metals and Its Dual-Asset Tungsten Strategy in Northern Portugal

May 28, 2026 2:07 PM EDT | Source: Market One Media Group Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors. Market One delivers content creation and distribution through a suite of products across video, editorial, and social media.

Allied Critical Metals Inc.: Advancing Two Historically Producing Tungsten Projects Toward Near-Term Production in Northern Portugal

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) (the "Company" or "Allied") outlined its tungsten development strategy across its two northern Portugal properties, including a Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Borralha Tungsten Project demonstrating an NPV of $964 million at US$1,500 per MTU, an active 20,000-metre drill campaign, and a Vila Verde pilot plant targeting first tungsten concentrate production before year-end 2026.

The article examines Allied's dual-asset approach to advancing Western tungsten supply, against the backdrop of record-high tungsten prices and a global supply landscape in which over 90% of production originates from non-rule-of-law nations. The Company's projects are situated in northern Portugal, one of Europe's most established mining jurisdictions.

To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at:

About Allied Critical Metals Inc.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the advancement and revitalization of its 100%-owned Borralha Tungsten Project and the Vila Verde Tungsten Project in northern Portugal.

The Borralha Project is one of the largest undeveloped tungsten resources within the European Union and benefits from a favourable Environmental Impact Declaration (DIA), positioning the Project for advancement toward feasibility and development. Vila Verde represents additional exploration upside within the same strategic jurisdiction.

Tungsten has been designated a critical raw material by the United States and the European Union due to its strategic importance in defense, aerospace, manufacturing, automotive, electronics and energy applications. Currently, China, Russia and North Korea account for approximately 87% of global tungsten supply and reserves, highlighting the importance of secure western sources.

Further details regarding the Borralha Project are available in the Company's NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report dated April 14, 2026, filed on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website at .

Contact:

Dave Burwell

Vice President, Corporate Development

...

Tel: 403-410-7907

Toll Free: 1-800-221-0915

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