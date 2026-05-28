MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) First Lithium Minerals Files Amended LIFE Offering Document to Include Quebec As an Offering Jurisdiction

May 28, 2026 2:20 PM EDT | Source: First Lithium Minerals Corp.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - First Lithium Minerals Corp. (CSE: FLM) (OTC Pink: FLMCF) (FSE: X28) (" First Lithium " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated May 25, 2026 in respect of its non-brokered private placement under the listed issuer financing exemption (the " Offering ") of (i) up to 44,856,810 non-flow-through units of the Company (each, a " NFT Unit ") at a price of $0.11 per NFT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately $4,934,249, and (ii) up to 3,333,333 flow-through units of the company (each, a " FT Unit ") at a price of $0.15 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of up to approximately $500,000, the Company has filed an amended offering document (the " Amended Offering Document ") dated May 28, 2026 related to the Offering which includes Quebec as an offering jurisdiction. The Amended Offering Document can be accessed under the Company's profile at and on the Company's website at: . Prospective investors should read the Amended Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The terms of the Offering remain the same as previously announced in the Company's press release dated May 25, 2026.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About First Lithium

First Lithium Minerals is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company. The Company is exploring for lithium and alkali metals at its 100%-owned Ascotan Project comprised of approximately 1,775 ha of mineral exploration concessions at the Salar de Ascotan in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile. Two property-wide geophysical surveys identified priority exploration drill targets for potential brine mineralization. The Company is currently planning its inaugural drilling program pending obtaining required permits, licences, and agreements. The Company is also exploring for gold and critical metals at its 100%-owned Lidstone Project comprised of 10,674 ha of mining claims in northwestern Ontario, Canada. Additional information about the Company is available on the Company's website: .