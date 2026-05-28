(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Charlotte's Web Reports Shareholder Meeting Voting Results May 28, 2026 2:22 PM EDT | Source: Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. Louisville, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) (" Charlotte's Web " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the results from its 2026 annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on May 28, 2026, via live audio webcast (the " Meeting "). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Proxy Statement dated April 16, 2026, a copy of which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at and on EDGAR at . "We appreciate the strong support from our shareholders demonstrated at today's meeting," said Bill Morachnick, Chief Executive Officer of Charlotte's Web. "The approval of the BAT transaction marks an important milestone for the Company. Completion of the transaction will strengthen our balance sheet, simplify our capital structure, and position us with greater financial flexibility to execute our strategic priorities. We remain focused on driving long-term value through continued innovation in botanical wellness and expanding access to our products across key markets." The total number of votes cast at the Meeting was 96,513,512, representing 60.12% of the total number of votes attached to the outstanding voting shares of the Company. The results of the vote for the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Matthew McCarthy 49,512,385 96% 2,034,163 4% Angela McElwee 37,597,387 73% 13,949,161 27% William Morachnick 47,775,558 93% 3,770,990 7% Jared Stanley 46,776,458 91% 4,770,090 9% Maureen Usifer 49,462,870 96% 2,083,678 4% M. Borgia Walker 47,934,484 93% 3,612,064 7%

At the Meeting, an ordinary resolution was passed authorizing and approving the amendment (the "Amendment") of the Company's C$75,341,080 principal amount convertible debenture held by BT DE Investments Inc. ("BAT"), a subsidiary of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LSE: BATS and NYSE: BTI), issued on November 14, 2022 (the "Convertible Debenture") and the issuance of common shares to BAT upon (i) the conversion (the "Conversion") of the amended Convertible Debenture; and (ii) a concurrent equity investment in the Company by BAT (the "Investment", and together with the Amendment and the Conversion, the "Transaction"). The ordinary resolution to approve the issuance of common shares upon completion of the Transaction was approved by 48,498,268 votes, or 94%, with 3,048,280 votes against, or 6%.

Subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including final approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), it is anticipated that the Transaction will close on or about May 28, 2026, and will result in the issuance of 109,944,042 common shares to BAT, representing 40.6% of the combined total number of 270,549,931 common shares issued and outstanding following closing of the Transaction. Detailed information on the Transaction is provided in the Proxy Statement dated April 16, 2026, a copy of which is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at and on EDGAR at and the Company's news release dated March 30, 2026.

Detailed results of all matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at .

About Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., a Certified B Corporation headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, is a botanical wellness innovation company and a market leader in hemp extract wellness that includes Charlotte's Web whole-plant full-spectrum CBD extracts as well as broad-spectrum CBD and cannabinoid isolates. The Company's hemp extracts have naturally occurring botanical compounds including cannabidiol ("CBD"), CBN, CBC, CBG, THC, terpenes, flavonoids, and other beneficial compounds. Charlotte's Web product categories include CBD oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD gummies (sleep, calming, exercise recovery, immunity), CBN gummies, hemp-derived THC microdose gummies, functional mushroom gummies, CBD capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as CBD pet products for dogs. Through its substantially vertically integrated business model, Charlotte's Web maintains stringent control over product quality and consistency with analytic testing from soil to shelf for quality assurance. Charlotte's Web products are distributed to retailers and healthcare practitioners throughout the U.S.A. and are available online through the Company's website at .

Shares of Charlotte's Web trade on the TSX under the symbol "CWEB" and are quoted in U.S. Dollars in the United States on the OTCQX under the symbol "CWBHF".

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