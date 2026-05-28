MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Ynvisible Secures SEK 3.0 Million in Grants to Advance Sustainable Manufacturing and Medical E-Paper Applications

May 28, 2026 2:23 PM EDT | Source: Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible"), a leader in printed e-paper display technology, is pleased to announce it has secured more than CAD$400,000 in funding to support two strategic projects in battery manufacturing and medical-grade displays, reinforcing Ynvisible's innovation roadmap.

Ynvisible has secured funding support from Swedish innovation and regional development organizations for two strategic development projects. The funding includes a SEK 2.7 million grant from Vinnova for the R2R-MICROBAT project, focused on energy-efficient roll-to-roll (R2R) manufacturing processes for next-generation battery technologies, and a SEK 250,000 grant from Norrköping Science Park for the MedPrint project, aimed at scaling production of medical-grade e-paper displays for diagnostic applications.

The MedPrint project focuses on scaling production of medical-grade e-paper displays for point-of-care diagnostic applications. The initiative is designed to establish scalable manufacturing capacity in Norrköping with the potential to reach up to 10 million units annually, supporting growing demand in the medical diagnostics market.

In parallel, the R2R-MICROBAT project aims to advance an energy-efficient roll-to-roll manufacturing process for next-generation battery technologies. The project targets significant reductions in energy consumption while supporting the industrial scaling of sustainable manufacturing solutions.

"We are pleased and grateful to receive this funding support from Vinnova and Norrköping Science Park, which enables us to further advance our technology and manufacturing capabilities," said Xu Dang, General Manager at Ynvisible Sweden. "The R2R-MICROBAT project strengthens our position in sustainable manufacturing innovation, while MedPrint expands our presence in the growing medical diagnostics market. Together, these initiatives support our strategy to commercialize high-value printed electronics applications."

These projects support Ynvisible's strategy to scale sustainable, high-value printed electronics applications across the healthcare and industrial markets, and strengthen Ynvisible's position within the Swedish and European printed electronics ecosystem.

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low-power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible's printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels for supply chain and logistics, visual indicators for medical and diagnostics, or retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems, and offers a mix of services, technology and products to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at .