MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Radisson Announces Closing of Bought Deal Financing for $25 Million

May 28, 2026 2:58 PM EDT | Source: Radisson Mining Resources

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQX: RMRDF) (" Radisson " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced "bought deal" private placement pursuant to which the Company issued a total of 18,115,797 Class A common shares of the Company that each qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) as part of a charity arrangement (the " FT Shares "), at a price of $1.38 per FT Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $24,999,800 (the " Offering "). The 18,115,797 FT Shares issued under the Offering include 2,174,000 FT Shares issued and sold pursuant to the full exercise of the option granted by the Company to the Underwriters.

Matt Manson, President and CEO: "We are very grateful for the strong support demonstrated for this financing from existing and new shareholders. In October 2025, we expanded our successful deep, step-out drill program at the O'Brien Gold Project to what will be an eventual 140,000 metres with up to eight drill rigs. The drill program is ongoing, and in March of this year we demonstrated its value with an interim, and meaningful, increase in the estimate of the Project's mineral resources. With this financing completed, we can now (i) plan the expansion and extension of our drilling through to the end of 2027, (ii) manage our capital resources more efficiently with our "flow-through" eligible exploration expenditures, and (iii) establish a strong treasury to support project development activities and project de-risking. In particular, our step-out drilling ambition is to go deeper. Until now, our exploration horizon has been to a floor of 2 kilometers depth. Results to date indicate extensive gold mineralization with good continuity beneath the former mine and the current mineral resources to at least 1.9 kilometers depth (see Radisson news release dated April 30, 2026 ). Given the character of neighboring gold deposits and the wealth of mining infrastructure within or close to the O'Brien Gold Project, we now intend to extend our exploration to a depth of 2.5 kilometers with new deep drilling and directional wedging. We believe that O'Brien gold mineralization has the potential to extend to at least these depths, that such mineralization offers the potential for significant new mineral resources in excess of our current exploration target, and that these mineral resources might be reasonably expected to be developed."

The Company will use an amount equal to the gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares, pursuant to the provisions in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the " Tax Act "), to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" (as both terms are defined in the Tax Act) (the " Qualifying Expenditures ") in connection with the exploration of the O'Brien Gold Project, including deep drilling beyond the scope of the current program, on or before December 31, 2027. The Company will renounce all such Qualifying Expenditures in favour of the subscribers of the FT Shares effective December 31, 2026. In the event the Company is unable to renounce Qualifying Expenditures effective on or prior to December 31, 2026 for each FT Share purchased in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issue of the FT Shares, the Company will indemnify each FT Share subscriber, as applicable, for the additional taxes payable by such subscriber as a result of the Company's failure to renounce the Qualifying Expenditures as agreed.

The Offering was completed pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated May 28, 2026 between the Company and a syndicate of underwriters led by ATB Cormark Capital Markets (collectively, the " Underwriters "). In consideration for the services provided to the Company in connection with the Offering, the Underwriters received an aggregate cash commission equal to $1,316,792.99, representing (i) 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering with respect to the FT Shares sold to purchasers not on the President's List, and (ii) 3% of the gross proceeds of the Offering with respect to the FT Shares sold to purchasers on the President's List, provided that no commission was paid with respect to certain U.S. Purchasers under the President's List (the " Cash Commission "). The Cash Commission was paid by the Company with existing cash on hand.

The Offering remains subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (" NI 45-106 "), the FT Shares have been offered for sale to purchasers resident in all provinces of Canada pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the " Listed Issuer Financing Exemption "). The FT Shares issued under the Offering to purchasers resident in Canada under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

An amended offering document related to the Offering and the use by the Company of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website at .

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any of the securities laws of any state of the United States, and are not being offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States.

Qualified Persons

Disclosure of a scientific or technical nature in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Mr. Richard Nieminen, P.Geo, (QC), a geological consultant for the Company and a Qualified Person for purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Nieminen is independent of the Company and the O'Brien Gold Project.

About Radisson Mining

The Company is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O'Brien Gold Project (" O'Brien " or the " Project "), located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Québec. A July 2025 PEA described a low cost and high value project with an 11-year mine life and significant upside potential based on the use of existing regional infrastructure. Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated at 0.63 Moz (3.49 Mt at 5.59 g/t Au), with additional Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 1.69 Moz (10.37 Mt at 5.08 g/t Au).

Please see the technical report titled "O'Brien Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Québec, Canada" effective June 27, 2025 (the " PEA "), Radisson's news release dated March 2, 2026 titled "With Step-Out Drilling Continuing, Radisson Demonstrates Meaningful Resource Growth at O'Brien with an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate" and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at for further details and assumptions relating to the Project. The PEA is preliminary in nature, it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized.

The Company's head and registered office is located at 50 du Petit-Canada Street, Rouyn-Noranda, Québec J0Y 1C0. The Class A common shares of the Company are listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "RDS" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "RMRDF".