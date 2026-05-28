Why Safer Spaces Matter For Young People's Physical Activity

MENAFN - The Conversation) The 2026 Commonwealth Games come to Scotland this summer, showcasing elite athletes at the top of their game. But for most of us, physical activity looks much more ordinary: walking to school, joining a PE lesson, dancing in the kitchen or going to the gym.

Now think about how that kind of movement feels. Easy? Enjoyable? Safe?

For many LGBTQ+ young people living in disadvantaged areas, the answer to those questions is no.

In our creative joyful and safe physical activity project, young people aged 14-21 showed us how adults can make physical activity feel more fun, safe and inclusive. They did this by reimagining what it means to be active, and by bringing colour, creativity and vibrancy into traditional sport and exercise spaces.

Around 80% of adolescents globally do not do enough physical activity, and global physical inactivity has remained largely unchanged for the past two decades. This affects growth, development, mental health and physical health. We also know that some young people face greater barriers than others, including those living in poorer areas, disabled and neurodivergent young people, and those with questions around their gender or sexuality.

Every child and young person should be able to take part in movement and physical activity without feeling disengaged, excluded or unsafe. Physical activity can, and should, bring joy. But this is not only about competitive sport, PE or joining a gym. Movement can also mean walking, dancing, playing active games, skating in the park, or simply feeling able to move through a space without fear.

In our earlier research, young people often knew exactly where they could be active: outdoors, at school or college, or in a local leisure centre if one was available. But knowing where to go was not the same as feeling able to take part. They described feeling harassed, worried, unsafe or excluded from physical activity.

We call this“physical activity insecurity”: when a young person's ability to be active is limited because a space feels uncomfortable, exposing or unsafe. This can be especially acute for young people whose experiences of poverty, disability, neurodiversity, gender or sexuality overlap. Some transgender and non-binary young people in our research described harassment, exclusion and gender discrimination that made ordinary movement feel difficult or risky.

We worked with young people to explore what safer, more joyful physical activity spaces could look like.

Creating inclusive spaces

So what can adults, schools, youth workers, leisure centres and other community organisations do?

First, the language we use matters. Terms such as sport, gym or exercise can be immediately off-putting for some young people, especially if they already associate these words with embarrassment, exclusion or previous bad experiences.

Thinking about physical activity more holistically and using the term“movement” instead can help. Physical activity can be something as simple as walking.

Second, adults need to have honest conversations with young people about how they relate to physical activity. This might include talking about stereotypes around sport, PE or exercise, and how these make young people feel. It might also mean recognising that some young people have many other pressures in their lives, making physical activity feel like one more difficult or exposing thing.

Young people are most likely to engage with someone they already know and trust, in a calm and welcoming space. From there, adults can help reimagine physical activity as movement that might be enjoyable, informal and part of everyday life. This could mean dancing in the kitchen, roller-skating in the park, going for a walk, or simply feeling able to enter a room without bracing for judgement. More traditional sporting examples may work too, but they should not be the only starting point.

Third, adults can ask what might help organised and formal physical activity spaces feel more like the spaces young people imagine for themselves. That means listening to young people's ideas, being open to challenge and rethinking what counts as a good physical activity space. For example, a good space may not be the one with the best equipment. It may be the one where young people can choose whether to join in, wear clothes they feel comfortable in, see signs that they are welcome, and leave for a quieter area if they need to.

Welcoming and safe

On a practical level, most physical activity spaces, whether indoor or outdoor, can be made to feel more inclusive and safe. Small changes can make a big difference. These might include using more vibrant colours, displaying friendly messages and avoiding long lists of rules and instructions.

It can also help to make participation optional rather than compulsory, provide a quiet space where young people can step away when needed, and reconsider clothing rules, which can be a major barrier for some.

The point is not to make every young person love sport. It is to ask why some spaces make movement feel exposing, difficult or risky. If adults want young people to be more active, the first step is not another rule, target or campaign. It is creating places where they do not have to brace themselves before joining in.