Rating Agency Fitch Changes Its Criteria On Pausing Debt Repayments: Why It Matters

MENAFN - The Conversation) A recent development in the credit rating space could signal important progress in one of the more intractable challenges in global development finance. The challenge is how countries can manage periods of acute debt stress without being pushed prematurely towards default.

The current system can discourage countries facing acute financial stress from seeking temporary liquidity relief, because doing so may trigger market reactions that worsen borrowing conditions. Delays in seeking support can, in turn, deepen financial instability.

But Fitch Ratings, one of the world's three major credit rating agencies, has revised its sovereign rating criteria. This is the analytical framework for assessing country creditworthiness.

At first glance, the change concerns a narrow technical issue: when countries can temporarily pause bond repayments without being treated as being in“default”.

But the implications may be more significant. This is particularly true for emerging markets and developing economies that are highly exposed to external shocks, constrained fiscal space and heavy debt burdens.

At the heart of the revision is a longstanding problem in sovereign debt markets: the tendency of ratings frameworks to treat temporary payment difficulties as signs of deeper inability to repay debt over time.

In practice, this has often discouraged countries from seeking timely relief during periods of external disruption. This has been true even when the underlying problem is short-term financing pressure rather than an inability to repay debt over time.

That disincentive became particularly visible during the pandemic. Although the G20's Debt Service Suspension Initiative offered temporary liquidity relief to eligible countries, few sought comparable treatment from private creditors. One reason was concern that doing so could have a number of negative consequences. These included:

triggering sovereign downgrades, which can signal increased financial risk to investors increasing borrowing costs being excluded from some international lending and investment markets.

These fears overrode the intentions of the measures: to provide short-term breathing space.

Fitch's revision signals a cautious shift in that logic. The agency now clarifies the circumstances under which bounded, rules-based payment deferrals may not be treated as defaults. The change reflects growing recognition that temporary liquidity relief, when tightly structured and transparently governed, need not automatically constitute a negative credit event.

What is changing remains modest. It nevertheless suggests that sovereign debt markets are beginning to develop ways to distinguish temporary financial stress from deeper solvency problems. This will allow countries to manage shocks before they escalate into full debt restructuring episodes.

This matters because disorderly defaults and prolonged restructurings can impose major economic and social costs. In turn these can hinder investment and halt development and growth, especially in emerging and developing economies.

Structured flexibility is key to temporary relief

Fitch's revision was prompted in part by proposals advanced by the London Coalition. This is an informal group of private creditors and official actors convened by the UK government in 2025. It has advocated for broader adoption of debt pause clauses. The idea is to provide temporary relief during clearly defined external shocks such as climate disasters.

Crucially, the proposed architecture is heavily constrained. Creditor safeguards are embedded throughout the design.

The message from Fitch's revision is therefore not that flexibility itself is a problem. But that unstructured flexibility is. The analytical barrier has been uncertainty, opaque triggers and broad borrower discretion.

Grenada's experience during the COVID-19 pandemic illustrates the dilemma these mechanisms seek to address. In 2020, Grenada requested an eight-month suspension on payments due under a restructured sovereign bond from private creditors, despite the bond already containing a hurricane-linked debt pause clause. Because the clause was tied to a narrowly defined natural disaster trigger, it could not be activated for a pandemic shock.

The request was ultimately unsuccessful.

The episode showed that contractual mechanisms are often too narrow to address the range of shocks countries face. Climate events, commodity price volatility, pandemics and global financial tightening can all generate acute liquidity stress without necessarily implying insolvency.

Yet sovereign debt frameworks have not allowed countries to absorb shocks like these without setting off a default or restructuring.

Signalling a new direction

That challenge is becoming increasingly urgent, as more countries face the prospect of debt restructuring. This is a process governments go through to renegotiate debt repayments with creditors when debt repayments become unsustainable.

The International Monetary Fund's recent stocktake of private sector sovereign debt restructuring noted that the number of restructurings since 2020 has been relatively limited. But, it noted, they were often more economically damaging and prolonged than in earlier debt cycles.

This is where Fitch's revision may prove significant. It suggests that financial tools designed to help countries manage short-term crises may be able to operate within existing market rules, rather than automatically being treated as as signs of default or financial collapse.

This has broader relevance in the context of the UN Financing for Development agenda, including the Seville Commitment, agreed in July 2025. This calls for earlier, more orderly responses to sovereign financial stress. Such approaches depend on mechanisms that allow countries facing exogenous shocks to:

pause payments temporarily stabilise their finances recover without automatically facing sharp increases in borrowing costs or loss of market access.

Fitch's revision does not go as far as broader market reform ambitions reflected in the Seville Agenda. But it does signal that tightly governed, rules-based payment suspensions need not be automatically treated as credit negative.

Importantly, this shift is procedural rather than ideological. It does not rewrite the basic rules of sovereign debt markets. Instead, it clarifies the conditions under which temporary payment suspensions can be used without automatically being treated as signs of default.

That gives investors, governments, and credit rating agencies greater clarity about how such mechanisms operate and how they should be assessed.

Distinguishing stress from insolvency

The revision itself remains narrow. The proposed clauses are voluntary, largely untested at scale and do not address situations of fundamentally unsustainable debt. Nor does the change produce immediate rating adjustments.

Reform in sovereign debt governance rarely arrives through sweeping overhaul. More often, it proceeds through cautious accommodation: incremental changes that gradually become embedded within market practice. Fitch's revision may prove to be one small but revealing step in that direction.

This is an edited version of the post first published by UNU-CPR, Fitch's Recent Revision Signals a Notable Shift in Sovereign Debt Governance.