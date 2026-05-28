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Gina Starblanket

Gina Starblanket


2026-05-28 03:08:20
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor in Indigenous Governance, University of Victoria
Profile Articles

I'm an Associate Professor in Indigenous Governance (UVic) and the former Canada Research Chair in the Politics of Decolonization (UCalgary).

Experience
  • –present Associate Professor in Indigenous Governance, University of Victoria
Education
  • 2018 UVic, PhD Indigenous Governance

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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