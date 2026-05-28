Video Highlighting President Ilham Aliyev's Visit To Shusha Shared On His Social Media Accounts

A video highlighting President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's visit to the Boyuk Galaderesi village of Shusha has been shared on his social media accounts.

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