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Video Highlighting President Ilham Aliyev's Visit To Shusha Shared On His Social Media Accounts

Video Highlighting President Ilham Aliyev's Visit To Shusha Shared On His Social Media Accounts


2026-05-28 03:07:46
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A video highlighting President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's visit to the Boyuk Galaderesi village of Shusha has been shared on his social media accounts.

AzerNEWS presents the post.

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AzerNews

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