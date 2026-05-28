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Zelensky: Ukraine Could Receive Its First Gripen Jets Within 10 Months

Zelensky: Ukraine Could Receive Its First Gripen Jets Within 10 Months


2026-05-28 03:07:16
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian president made this statement during a joint press conferenc with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, as reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.

“We expect to receive the first Gripen fighters within the next 10 months. We will do everything in our power to make this happen,” Zelensky said.

He also noted that pilots are already training to fly these aircraft. According to the President, the Gripen fighters will help counter Russian cruise missiles.

Read also: Sweden to sell Ukraine up to 20 Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets, may transfer another 1

“Gripen fighters equipped with specific weapons (...), capable of striking targets at a range of over 200 km-we believe we will be able to drive out these Russian aircraft, and they will not be able to use their cruise missiles on a massive scale,” the President said.

As reported, Sweden today allocated a USD 2.7 billion support package to Ukrain, which includes funds for drone production-nearly USD 400 million-as well as the transfer of Gripen fighters.

Photo: screenshot from a video recording on government

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