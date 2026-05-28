President's Office Explains Details Of Swedish Gripen Fighter Jets Deal

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the information was published on the official website of the President of Ukraine.

“The first step is the possibility of acquiring up to 20 Gripen E/F fighter jets. Ukraine plans to allocate EUR 2.5 billion for this from financing provided by the European Union under the Ukraine Support Loan,” the statement said.

It is noted that these aircraft are comparable to American F-35 aircraft in terms of onboard electronics. In particular, they are equipped with the latest radars and sensors to enhance air combat precision, significantly upgraded electronic warfare systems, extended weapons range, and improved software.

“Following the implementation of this agreement, Sweden will transfer 16 Gripen C/D fighter jets to Ukraine as bilateral assistance. Thanks to its efficient design, this aircraft model is one of the most durable among modern fighter jets, easy to maintain, and quick to rearm and refuel,” the press service of the President of Ukraine stated.

The transfer of these 16 aircraft is part of Sweden's largest military aid package to Ukraine to date. In addition to the decision on Gripen deliveries, it includes long-range capabilities, ammunition, electronic warfare systems, and support for innovation.

Zelensky: Ukraine could receive its firstjets within 10 months

As reported earlier by Ukrinform, the Swedish government approved the purchase of up to 20 Gripen E/F combat aircraft for Ukraine through the EU's Ukraine Support Loan mechanism. Sweden also intends to transfer 16 Gripen C/D aircraft as part of bilateral assistance.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine