Albania Summons Russian Ambassador Over Kremlin Threats To Diplomatic Missions In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Albanian Foreign Minister Ferit Hoxha announced this on .

Hoxha said Albania considers Russia's announcement urging diplomatic personnel and foreign citizens to leave Kyiv ahead of planned strikes to be utterly unacceptable.

“Threatening embassies is not diplomacy, but intimidation; it is intimidation. It represents yet another violation of international law and of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. Albania is not backing down. We remain in Kyiv. We stand firmly with Ukraine. And we will not be intimidated,” the Foreign Minister stated.

He stressed that the only path forward is to end the war that“should never have started” and engage in genuine, good-faith

“This was conveyed in clear terms today to the Russian Ambassador in Tirana,” the statement said.

France summons Russian ambassador over massive strikes on Ukraine and threats against

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia's Foreign Ministry on Monday, May 25, released a propaganda-style statement claiming that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, acting on instructions from Russian President Vladimir Putin, had allegedly warned U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a phone call that Moscow intended to continue strikes on Kyiv and had“advised” the evacuation of diplomatic personnel.

In response, the European Union summoned Russia's chargé d'affaires after Moscow's latest threats suggesting that Western diplomats in Kyiv could be endangered by future large-scale strikes on the Ukrainian capital.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry thanked all foreign diplomatic missions operating in Ukraine during the war and stated that it was prepared to assist with additional security measures for any missions requesting such support.

Photo: Unsplash