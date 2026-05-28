Twelve People Injured In Russian Attacks Across Dnipropetrovsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha reported the update on Telegram.

The official said Russian troops used drones and artillery in the attacks.

In the Nikopol district, the towns and communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske, and Myrove came under enemy fire. The strikes damaged apartment buildings, private homes, a business facility, infrastructure, and a vehicle.

Ten people were injured there, including six children.

In the Synelnykove district, Russian forces struck the town of Synelnykove, damaging private homes and vehicles. Two women were injured in the attack. The 89-year-old victim was hospitalized in serious condition.

In the Pavlohrad district, Russian troops targeted the Ternivka community.

Russian drone attack in Sumy region leaves two civilians killed

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces attacked the Pavlohrad and Nikopol districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times overnight on May 28, injuring three people.

Photo: Oleksandr Hanzha / Telegram