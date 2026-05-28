Rescuers Finish Emergency Work At Kyiv Mall Hit By Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the announcement was made by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv on Facebook.

Rescue workers spent three days dismantling the damaged facade of the shopping center, including removing broken windows and damaged cladding elements.

In total, structures covering an area of 2,900 square meters were dismantled and removed.

Fifteen rescuers and four units of specialized equipment from the State Emergency Service were involved in the emergency operations.

Russian drone hitscenter in Odesa, four injured

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on May 24 Russian forces launched a massive drone and missile attack on Kyiv. Around 300 sites were damaged, nearly 150 of them residential buildings.

The attack killed three people in the capital and injured another 92.