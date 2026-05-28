Russians Attack Zaporizhzhia District, Two Injured
"Russians struck the village of Tarasivka with an FPV drone. Private houses were damaged. An 89-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man were injured," the statement said.Read also: Twelve people injured in Russian attacks across Dnipropetrovsk region
As Ukrinform reported, on May 27 Russian troops carried out 689 strikes on 40 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, injuring two women.
Photo for illustrative purposes
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