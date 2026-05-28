Ukrainian Pilots Already Undergo Training On Gripen Fighter Jets Swedish Defense Minister

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was announced by Sweden's Defense Minister Pål Jonson on X.

He described the transfer of the Saab JAS 39 Gripen as a new stage in the development of Ukraine's air defense.

"Ukraine is not just receiving aircraft. Ukraine is building a modern air force able to fight, survive and adapt under the hardest conditions in Europe," Jonson wrote.

He said that training for Ukrainian pilots and technical personnel is already underway and will expand further in the fall. He added that, once all approvals are obtained, deliveries of Gripen C/D aircraft to Ukraine are planned to begin early next year.

Zelensky: Ukraine could receive its first Gripen jets within 10 months

"The goal is clear: to strengthen Ukraine more quickly now and to build a modern air force for the coming decades. A stronger Ukrainian air force makes Ukraine safer, Europe stronger and Russia's room for aggression smaller," Jonson noted.

He also emphasized that this is part of Sweden's 22nd military aid package for Ukraine. Including this package, Sweden's total military assistance since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion amounts to approximately EUR 11.8 billion.

As previously reported, Sweden today allocated a $2.7 billion support package for Ukraine, including nearly $400 million for drone production as well as the transfer of Gripen fighter jets.

In particular, the Swedish government approved the purchase of up to 20 Gripen E/F combat aircraft for Ukraine through the EU's Ukraine Support Loan mechanism. After that, Sweden also plans to transfer 16 Gripen C/D aircraft as part of bilateral assistance.