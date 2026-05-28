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5Th Eurasian Economic Forum Opens In Astana With Focus On Global AI

5Th Eurasian Economic Forum Opens In Astana With Focus On Global AI


2026-05-28 03:06:58
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 28. The 5th Eurasian Economic Forum has officially commenced in Astana, gathering heads of state and international delegations to address regional integration under the core theme, "EAEU in the Global Digital Race: Relying on Artificial Intelligence," Trend reports via the press service of Kazakh president.

​President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states and heads of foreign delegations arriving in the capital for the landmark international discussion.

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