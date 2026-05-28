5Th Eurasian Economic Forum Opens In Astana With Focus On Global AI

​President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states and heads of foreign delegations arriving in the capital for the landmark international discussion.

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